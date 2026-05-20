Apply Introduces ACx, a New Agency Model Built for the Agentic Era

New report from Apply argues traditional CX models are reaching their limit, as brands shift toward AI-powered, continuously adaptive customer experiences.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Apply, an Agentic Customer Experience (ACx) partner backed by Interlock Equity, today announced the unveiling of ACx, a new strategic and operational model designed for a new segment to help brands adapt to a world where customer experiences are no longer static, campaign-led or constrained by human-scale execution.

Released alongside the first-ever ACx Report, the framework explains how advancements in agentic AI are reshaping the way brands connect with consumers, shifting from traditional digital transformation to the continuous evolution of personalized and context-aware experiences. The launch coincides with the company's rebrand from Apply Digital to Apply, signaling a broader mandate as an AI-native transformation partner across retail, entertainment, CPG and enterprise. ACx, in tandem with the report, publicly formalizes a model for a new industry segment that Apply has been building internally since 2024 across systems, commerce, and customer experience design.

According to the report, advancements in AI have entirely unlocked customer experience capabilities that up until now have been limited by human execution.

"Instead of treating AI as an additional layer to preexisting workflows, ACx repositions the agent as the basis of the entire system, enabling brands to provide adaptive experiences and evolve in real time," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CEO of Apply. "It's the end of CX as we know it. The best customer experiences of the next decade won't be designed one interaction at a time--they will be adaptive, contextual and continuously evolving."

Apply defines ACx as "the discipline of building and deploying agentic intelligence systems capable of reasoning, planning, acting and adapting across the entire service of the customer experience."

"We believe this changes the role of the agency itself," Dr. Alkhafaji added. "The future agency won't simply deliver campaigns or platforms. It will design, build and orchestrate intelligent customer ecosystems."

The central idea of the framework is that customer experience is no longer controlled by one website, search engine, or app. Today, consumers interact with brands across various social media, ecommerce platforms, media and experiences. As ACx was built to provide intelligent systems across every point of purchase, Apply focused on five core ideas: context, continuity, velocity, accountability and ecosystem integration.

Apply's report cites a growing divide between AI experimentation and operational readiness, with many organizations struggling to scale their implementation. There is mounting pressure for brands to modernize their customer experience offerings as agentic and generative AI continue to advance rapidly.

ACx is the framework for helping brands move from static digital experiences to intelligent systems that can learn, respond and create value at the speed modern customers now expect. The ACx model will support all future Apply projects delivering consulting, transformation and experience design across retail, consumer, sports, enterprise and entertainment sectors. The inaugural ACx Report is available now.

About Apply

Apply is the global Agentic Customer Experience (ACx) partner for ambitious brands across cpg, retail, sports, and media. We bring together human craft, deep domain expertise, and AI-native delivery to turn opportunity into commercial reality. As the partner of choice for brands like Arc'teryx, NFL, Lululemon, and Kraft Heinz, we connect the dots others don't see to build human experiences at agentic scale. For more information, visit applydigital.com.

SOURCE Apply Digital

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