Apply Digital launches TORQ AI, built on Google Cloud, to help brands achieve personalization and content velocity at scale

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Apply Digital announced the launch of TORQ AI, an agentic accelerator built on Google Cloud, that gives CPG, retail, sports, and media enterprises a structured, production-grade path to working AI in 30 days.

Enterprises are not failing to invest in AI, but many are failing to turn that investment into results. A 2025 MIT study, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, found that 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to deliver ROI, leaving organizations stuck in "pilot purgatory."

TORQ AI helps close the gap between AI investment and business impact. It helps organizations scale content creation, orchestration, assembly, and delivery to bring personalized content at scale to their customers. TORQ AI is not a strategy framework or a pilot toolkit, but a proven, production-grade solution.

"With every enterprise accessing the same models, speed of execution is the only true differentiator," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CEO at Apply Digital. "We are at a tipping point where AI shifts from theory to tangible reality. The organizations that bridge this divide over the next 12 months will do more than lead their industries; they will redefine them. TORQ AI accelerates this transition, turning AI into a core driver of business objectives."

The business impact is measurable. Apply Digital partnered with one of the largest CPGs in the world to deploy a custom-built agentic ecosystem across 100+ brands and global markets, cutting an eight-week process to eight hours and achieving 70% team adoption and 3x ROI within five months.

"Apply Digital's TORQ AI represents the kind of enterprise-ready agentic repeatable framework we want to see built on Google Cloud," said Kapil Dabi, Market Lead, Retail and Consumer Industries, Google Cloud. "By combining Apply Digital's delivery expertise with the power of Google Cloud AI technologies and Google's Gemini models, TORQ AI gives CPG, retail, sports, and media enterprises a credible, scalable path to realizing the value of AI quickly."

TORQ AI runs on each client's own Google Cloud environment, connected to their services and data, and fully compliant. To learn more, visit [https://www.applydigital.com/ai/torq-ai/]

About Apply Digital

Apply Digital is a global AI-native transformation partner that is client-obsessed and built for a new era of client services. We bring together industry expertise and elite talent to connect strategy, agentic experiences, technology, and data for the world's most ambitious organizations. With the agility to move fast and the experience to deliver with precision, Apply Digital works with clients like Arc'teryx, Lululemon, and Kraft Heinz. For more information, visit applydigital.com

SOURCE Apply Digital

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