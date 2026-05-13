Applied Graphite Financing Bullfrog Acquisition Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT") (TSXV: AGT), provides an update on the non-brokered private placement for up to 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 CAD announced on March 18, 2026 (the "Offering") concurrently with the agreement to acquire all of the shares of Bullfrog Gold Corporation (the "Bullfrog Acquisition"). Bullfrog Gold Corporation, a private Canadian company, owns the South Bullfrog epithermal gold project consisting of 488 BLM claims covering 10,050 acres in Beatty, Nevada.

The Offering is scheduled to close following the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on May 20, 2026 (the "Meeting") and is subject to the Company receiving the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Bullfrog Acquisition as well as TSXV-approval to list the common shares as part of the Offering. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

AGT confirms that the common shares of AGT held by Bullfrog Gold Corporation, its registered holders, and all of their respective affiliates and associates are excluded from voting at the Meeting on the Bullfrog Acquisition, and that only disinterested shareholders may vote, in person or by proxy, on the Bullfrog Acquisition. We encourage all shareholders of AGT to vote before 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on May 15, 2026.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops.

www.appliedgraphite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AGT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

Additional Information: Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 638 2545