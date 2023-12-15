LONDON, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Application and presentation dates have been announced by The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the Mindset Awards and their French counterpart Les prix En-Tête, for outstanding mental health journalism published or broadcast in Canada in 2023. The application dates are staggered this year, as are the awards ceremonies.

The French awards will be presented first, at an evening event in Montreal on April 17, 2024. Applications will be open from January 3 to January 24, 2024.

The English awards will be presented at a lunch event during the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Toronto on May 31. The application period for these is from February 1 to February 22.

The Forum currently offers awards in each language for excellence in two areas of mental health reporting: mental health in the workplace, and mental health of young people. Rules for each, and online application forms in the appropriate periods, are available on the Mindset and En-Tête websites.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People and Le Prix En-Tête pour reportage en santé mentale chez les jeunes are sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting and Le prix En-Tête pour reportage en santé mentale au travail are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, courtesy of Canada Life.

There is no application fee. Finalists are selected by the Forum, with winners chosen by four juries, whose members are independent of both the Forum and the sponsors. Major prizes are worth $1,000 each. Applications, subject to the rules, may be made by media organizations or by individual journalists.

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charitable organization dedicated to the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those they report on. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the publication of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, for which the Forum retains sole editorial responsibility. Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, may also be supported by CBC News, The Globe and Mail, and KFB Canada, as well as individual donors. We thank CNW for distributing this press release.

For further information: For more information in English, please visit www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, at 519-852-4946, [email protected]. In French, please visit www.en-tete.ca or contact Lise Villeneuve at 514-895-2106, [email protected]