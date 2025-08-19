APPLETON ESTATE DEEPENS ITS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORTING THE VISUAL ARTS

A slate of individual and event partnerships celebrate the brand's passion for the art community

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Appleton Estate, the oldest continuously operating rum distillery in Jamaica, proudly celebrates several unique partnerships with local artists and events. These collaborations reflect Appleton Estate's passion for supporting visual arts rooted in a shared appreciation for craft.

Since its inception, artistry has been a part of Appleton Estate's DNA. The creation and blending of its premium aged rums is an art form in itself. The brand has long supported artistic expression in all forms, born from the creativity of its Master Blender Joy Spence. In 2022, the brand collaborated with Canadian multidisciplinary artist Sean Brown and in 2024 collaborated with the AGO for its exhibit Life Between Islands: British Caribbean Art 1950s – Now .

This year, Canadian artists Shantel Miller, Franco Égalité, Georgia Fullerton and Krystal Ball were each commissioned to create custom works inspired by a designated Appleton Estate expression - Signature, 8-Year-Old, 12-Year-Old or 15-Year-Old - with their art and behind-the-scenes videos debuting in The Globe & Mail and La Presse this month. In 2026, the brand will kick off its partnership with the Jamaica Art Society to support its 2026-2027 In Focus Fellowship cohort, providing opportunities for Jamaican artists and curators, ensuring the continued growth and preservation of the nation's artistic heritage.

Additionally, Appleton Estate is partnering with Yorkville Murals , Toronto's leading art and mural festival, to host an immersive activation featuring a large-scale illustrated backdrop for its vibrant bar. Hand-selected by Yorkville Murals, Montreal-based artist Bryan Lanier ( @_xrayland_ ), known for his surrealist, pop-art-inspired style, designed the piece, blending Appleton's iconic brand elements with contemporary design to reflect its balance of tradition and innovation. Like art, rum is rooted in mastery, patience, and creativity. This collaboration offers a striking canvas to celebrate craftsmanship while engaging a new generation of creators, artists, and explorers.

Yorkville Murals transforms a stretch of Yorkville Avenue annually, from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, building an interactive playground of art, culture, and community. This year, the festival returns with the third edition of its theme, No Empty Spaces, featuring 50,000 square feet of art, including murals, immersive installations, retail pop-ups, inflatables, exhibitions, art talks, and a high-energy block party.

The Appleton Estate activation will be centrally located on Yorkville Avenue and open throughout festival weekend from August 23 – 24, 2025. Guests will be invited to enjoy elevated rum sampling of Appleton 8-Year-Old and savour the signature Appleton Jamaican Daiquiri cocktail at the bar – a gathering space to celebrate Caribbean flavour, creativity, and connection.

ABOUT APPLETON ESTATE

Appleton Estate, nestled in Jamaica's lush Nassau Valley, is a beloved hidden gem in the world of spirits and boasts one of the most extensive collections of aging rum in the world. With over 275 years of history, it stands as the oldest continuously operating distillery in Jamaica.

Master Blender Joy Spence and her team of experts craft the world's finest age statement rums by adhering to the highest standards of craftsmanship and excellence. Each rum is an expression of Appleton Estate's distinct environment: its pristine, limestone-filtered water, a yeast strain handed down through generations, and warm, fertile microclimate of the Nassau Valley. Strict aging & production standards also ensure that each bottle reflects the youngest drop of rum in the blend, with no added flavourings or sweeteners.

The Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum crafts premium aged offerings for every palate, from 8-Year-Old Reserve to the 21-Year-Old Nassau Valley Casks rum, and famed limited editions like the 17-Year-Old Legend and Hearts Collection. Discover more about Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums at appletonestate.com .

ABOUT YORKVILLE MURALS

Toronto's Yorkville Murals is an annual cultural event that celebrates contemporary muralism and public art. Through the creation of artistic murals in Yorkville and the implementation of cultural activations such as art installations, art talks, and art exhibitions, this project focuses on making Yorkville a landmark in Toronto for public art and an ultimate tourist destination.

The event is presented by Taglialatella Galleries and INK Entertainment, and organized in partnership with the Bloor-Yorkville Business Improvement Area. YVM builds on Yorkville's reputation as a historic enclave of Toronto's early twentieth century art scene. The event has been designed as a safe, self-guided experience in the heart of Toronto.

