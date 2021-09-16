App-Activated, On-Demand Bike Parking Service Improves Access to Transit Stations

In 2020 Urban Racks was awarded a multi-year contract to design and implement this innovative bike parking solution. As a result, pay-as-you-go and subscription-based bike parking is now available at TransLink's Moody Centre, 22nd Street and VCC-Clark SkyTrain Stations, and the Carvolth Exchange. Brighouse Station and Lonsdale Exchange will be the next locations added in the pilot phase of this project. The bike lockers, which run on solar energy, help alleviate some of the barriers preventing commuters from cycling more often. In addition to the app-activated individual bike lockers that are available on-demand or through subscription, app-activated bike docks are available free of charge for up to 24 hours at select locations.

HUB Cycling's executive director, Erin O'Melinn, believes this new infrastructure will help increase the use of cycling in commuters' routines. "Bike theft continues to be a barrier that holds people back from cycling more often," O'Melinn said. "Providing better end-of-trip facilities, like these bike lockers, will help people safely store their bikes and other cycling gear and shift towards adopting cycling and transit into their daily commute."

Urban Racks CEO, Kosta ChatziSpiros, sees this as a transformative era: "Micromobility greatly impacts sustainable transportation, effective and green urban planning, and even preventative healthcare. We have an opportunity to positively influence the way we live, work, and play in urban areas. On-demand bike parking available at TransLink stations make rethinking the daily commute easier and more accessible." Urban Racks and Bikeep are proud to be a part of this movement, working towards a greener, more sustainable future.

About Urban Racks: Urban Racks, founded in 2007, is a micromobility infrastructure company based in Langley, BC. An advocate for local and global cycling communities, Urban Racks has formed long-term relationships with clients and delivered projects across Canada, the United States, and South America. With a strong commitment to sustainability, mental health and wellness, as well as a progressive take on economic growth and development, Urban Racks is helping take on the challenges brought about by urban density and climate change.

