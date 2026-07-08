Apotex expands U.S. hospital portfolio with launch of generic Infuvite® Adult and Pediatric Injection

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX) today announced the U.S. launch of four product configurations of its generic equivalents of Infuvite® Pediatric Injection and Infuvite® Adult Injection. Of the four configurations launched, the Adult Bulk and Pediatric Single presentations received Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Generic Infuvite® Adult Injection is indicated for the prevention of vitamin deficiency in adults and children aged 11 and older receiving parenteral nutrition.1 Generic Infuvite® Pediatric Injection is indicated for the prevention of vitamin deficiency in pediatric patients receiving parenteral nutrition.2

The launches further expand Apotex's injectable medicines portfolio and provide healthcare providers with additional parenteral multivitamin therapy options for pediatric and adult patients across the United States.

Developed in collaboration with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Gland Pharma Limited, these products underscore Apotex's commitment to improving access to high-quality medicines and supporting patient care in areas of ongoing clinical need.

Together, the launches provide a broad range of parenteral multivitamin options across age groups and help strengthen the availability of essential injectable therapies in the U.S. healthcare system.

"We remain focused on improving access to medicines that support patients and healthcare providers every day," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex USA and LATAM. "The launch of these products reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines and strengthening our injectable portfolio to help meet evolving healthcare needs."

About Apotex

Apotex is the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people worldwide through a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, specialty and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices across the globe, including the United States, Mexico and India, Apotex is a trusted health partner for pharmaceutical licensing, product acquisitions and commercialization throughout the Americas.

Learn more at www.apotex.com

About Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Orbicular is a partnership-driven specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the design, development and delivery of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. Through integrated expertise in product development, advanced analytical characterization, regulatory strategy and technology transfer, Orbicular helps partners bring technically complex, high-value products to global markets.

About Gland Pharma Limited

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Gland Pharma is a leading injectable-focused pharmaceutical company with a presence in more than 60 countries. Operating primarily through a B2B business model, Gland Pharma specializes in the development, manufacturing and supply of sterile injectable products, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized products, infusions, oncology and ophthalmic therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the availability of these products, the anticipated impact of these products on patient access and healthcare providers, the continued growth of Apotex's injectable medicines portfolio, Apotex's commitment to improving access to high-quality medicines and supporting patient care in areas of ongoing clinical need, Apotex providing a broad range of parenteral multivitamin options across age groups and helping to strengthen the availability of essential injectable therapies in the U.S. healthcare system, Apotex's focus on improving access to medicines that support patients and healthcare providers, and Apotex's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines and strengthening its injectable portfolio to help meet evolving healthcare needs. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by Apotex to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Apotex being unable to further expand its injectable medicines portfolio, Apotex being unable to provide healthcare providers with additional parenteral multivitamin therapy options for pediatric and adult patients across the United States, Apotex being unable to improve access to high-quality medicines or support patient care in areas of ongoing clinical need, Apotex being unable to provide a broad range of parenteral multivitamin options across age groups or to help to strengthen the availability of essential injectable therapies in the U.S. healthcare system, Apotex being unable to improve access to medicines that support patients and healthcare providers, Apotex being unable to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines or strengthen its injectable portfolio to help meet evolving healthcare needs, Apotex launching its products, including Generic Infuvite® Adult Injection or Generic Infuvite® Pediatric Injection, on a timely basis or at all, Apotex and its partners compliance with laws, including healthcare laws associated with the quality of its products, risks associated with product recalls, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Apotex's public filings. Apotex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Infuvite® is a registered trademark of Sandoz Canada Inc.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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