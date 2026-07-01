Apotex Completes Previously Announced Strategic Transaction with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

TORONTO, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced strategic transaction with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Cumberland"), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company, to integrate Cumberland's U.S. branded businesses into Apotex.

With the completion of the strategic transaction, Apotex adds a portfolio of established branded medicines to its U.S. business, expanding its specialty and hospital-focused presence across key therapeutic areas including acute care, oncology, infectious disease, and gastroenterology.

"This milestone strengthens our ability to support patients and healthcare providers across the United States," said Jeff Watson, President & CEO of Apotex. "We look forward to integrating these important medicines into our portfolio and expanding access to high-quality treatments."

"We are pleased to have completed this strategic transaction with Apotex, which will create more critical mass to better support patient care," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

The portfolio includes well-established brands, including Kristalose®, Caldolor®, Sancuso®, Vibativ®, Acetadote®, Vaprisol®, and Talicia®, which are prescribed across hospitals, oncology, infectious disease, and gastroenterology settings.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about strengthening Apotex's ability to support patients and healthcare providers across the United States, Apotex integrating the acquired medicines into its portfolio and expanding access to high-quality treatments, and creating critical mass to better support patient care. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by Apotex to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Apotex's public filings and include risks associated with Apotex being unable to support patients and healthcare providers across the United States, failure to integrate the acquired medicines in Apotex's portfolio, failure to expand access to high-quality treatments and failure to create critical mass to better support patient care. Apotex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Nashville-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies for rare diseases. The company is advancing a late-stage pipeline of product candidates through a series of late-stage clinical studies. The treatments are being developed across multiple therapeutic areas to address serious patient conditions that represent unmet medical needs.

Cumberland's Phase 2 clinical programs are evaluating ifetroban in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Cancer Metastasis.

For more information, please visit www.cumberlandpharma.com

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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