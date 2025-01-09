Apotex acquires US rights to PROVIGIL® (modafinil) and NUVIGIL® (armodafinil)

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, today announced that its affiliate Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) DAC has acquired the United States rights to PROVIGIL (modafinil) and NUVIGIL (armodafinil). PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL become the latest branded medicines to be sold in the United States within the Apotex Group's diversified global portfolio of more than 550 generic and branded prescription, over the counter and biosimilar product families across all major therapeutic areas.

PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL each improve wakefulness in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea or shift work sleep disorder, and are prescribed by psychiatrists, endocrinologists, internists, sleep specialists, and primary care physicians.

"Acquiring the US rights to PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL marks a strategic milestone for Apotex and a significant initial step in growing our US specialty business, building upon the recent achievement of similar specialty transactions in Canada and advancing our Journey of Health growth strategy," said Allan Oberman, Apotex's President & CEO. "These acquisitions further reinforce our long-term commitment to improving patient care and continuing to expand our presence in the US."

"PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL address critical needs for patients experiencing excessive sleepiness. Leveraging our world-class commercial team, established distribution networks, and expertise in the US market, we are well-positioned to ensure these medications continue to reach patients effectively," said Christine Baeder, President of Apotex Corp., Apotex's US affiliate.

About PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL

PROVIGIL and NUVIGIL are indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), or shift work disorder. More information on PROVIGIL is available here. More information on NUVIGIL is available here.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

Media contact: [email protected]