Anuvia Plant Nutrients and ATP Nutrition Launch SymTRX™, the First Bio-Based Granular Fertilizer in Canada

Anuvia has entered into a strategic relationship with ATP Nutrition to sell and service SymTRX products in Canada.

SymTRX brings enormous benefits to farming both from an economic and environmental perspective. Some of the key benefits growers can expect from using SymTRX include:

Improved nutrient efficiency – Over the last four years, university, on-farm trials and commercial use have shown the Organic MaTRX™ technology within SymTRX reduces volatility and leaching thereby contributing to an average yield increase of over 5% versus conventional fertilizers.

– Over the last four years, university, on-farm trials and commercial use have shown the Organic MaTRX™ technology within SymTRX reduces volatility and leaching thereby contributing to an average yield increase of over 5% versus conventional fertilizers. Increased soil health – SymTRX contains up to 16% organic matter and research confirms an increase in soil microbial activity thereby improving root mass as well as soil health.

– SymTRX contains up to 16% organic matter and research confirms an increase in soil microbial activity thereby improving root mass as well as soil health. Innovative, sustainable fertilizer – Unlike other fertilizers, SymTRX uses bio-based technology to deliver recycled organic matter, along with 100% plant- available nutrients for more sustainable production. Research highlights the environmental benefit with up to a 32% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Unlike other fertilizers, SymTRX uses bio-based technology to deliver recycled organic matter, along with 100% plant- available nutrients for more sustainable production. Research highlights the environmental benefit with up to a 32% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Easy blending and application – As a high quality, homogeneous, granular product, SymTRX provides uniform nutrient distribution, blends easily with other fertilizers and fits well with existing application equipment.

"The SymTRX technology will benefit growers and retailers across Canada. Growers make crop input decisions to benefit the crop, but are also committed to soil health to ensure the legacy of their land for generations to come. With the superior performance, enhanced efficacy and soil health benefits, SymTRX will provide a way for ag retailers to differentiate themselves," says Jarrett Chambers, President, ATP Nutrition. "Both companies are committed to providing growers with science-based, high quality products that drive yield in a sustainable way. We look forward to the added value this relationship will bring to our customers."

SymTRX addresses a key issue of our time—how to meet future food demand in a sustainable way. SymTRX offers benefits for both end-users and the planet with little to no barriers to implementation. SymTRX works within current user practices and technologies, making its use a turnkey part of achieving sustainable production goals.

About Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf and lawn care industries. Headquartered in Winter Garden, Fla., the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities and global agriculture. This commitment recently earned Anuvia an honorable mention in the food category of Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Award. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients —GreenTRX™ for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture, visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

About ATP Nutrition ATP Nutrition is a science-based crop input company, committed to the development and commercialization of high-performance biological, plant nutrients and analytical tools for broad acre crops. The synergistic effect of biologicals and plant nutrition will deliver the next wave of crop inputs to further drive the genetic potential of the crop. Our revolutionary R3 Agronomic Platform bridges science and plant health converting it into an easy to use, simple tool that drives value to your business. Partnering with leading distributors and retailers, we offer easy access to the products along with the technical team to provide a wide range of agronomic advice. For more information, visit the company at https://www.atpnutrition.ca/ and follow ATP Nutrition on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

