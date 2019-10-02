AntWorks is recognised as an Innovator in Avasant's Intelligent Automation RadarView

The RadarView™ report measures innovation levels and customer centricity of service providers. Despite its short span in the market and position against other industry heavyweights, AntWorks is identified as an Innovator due to its data-centric approach to end-to-end automation with significant focus on cognitive capture, in addition to having point bot solutions for domain or industry-specific processes.

Swapnil Bhatnagar, Research Director, Avasant, said, "Accurate data recognition and extraction is the most critical element for real success of enterprise or industry-specific process automation initiatives. AntWorks has taken a refreshing approach, moving beyond traditional OCR technology, to solve this key enterprise challenge. Its Cognitive Machine Reading (CMR) technology, which incorporates elements of fractal science, has shown significant success and is emerging as the foundation for AntWorks' intelligent automation offerings. In our assessment, its ANTstein™ SQUARE platform has the key capability to incorporate multiple point bots for business-critical processes that enterprises can deploy rapidly.

Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, said, "We are very pleased to be recognised as an Innovator. This is testament to how we solve problems creatively and to think differently from the rest. Our proprietary data-centric automation platform built using the alternative fractal science allows us to process unstructured data like emails and images far more effectively than our counterparts. With 80% of world data expected to be unstructured by 2025, we are future proofing business processes for years to come."

Download the report: www.ant.works/Avasant-IATools-RadarView

About AntWorks

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

