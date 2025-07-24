Antaisolar Ranks Among Top 9 in Global Solar Tracker Market Share, According to S&P Global

XIAMEN, China, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently, S&P Global, a leading authoritative data and consulting agency, officially released the 2024 global solar tracker shipment rankings. Antaisolar was ranked the number nine solar tracker supplier globally and the number six solar tracker supplier in Asia-Pacific. This cements its status as a global first-tier solar tracker manufacturer, all thanks to its exceptional performance in global market expansion, technological innovation, and customer service.

Since established in 2006, Antaisolar has been committed to providing global customers with advanced, efficient, and intelligent solar tracking products, while striving to create one-stop service solutions covering product design, production, sales, after-sales operation, and other links. As the core of these one-stop solutions, Antaisolar's products continuously evolve through technological innovation to meet the needs of diverse solar application scenarios.

Antaisolar's flagship trackers include the 1P TAI-Simple and 2P TAI-Universal, plus the upgraded new product AT-Spark—featuring its self-developed large R-angle octagonal tube with double spherical bearings, supporting multi-string, large-span, and ultra-long arrays to reduce EPC and O&M costs while boosting terrain adaptability. All trackers integrate with Antaisolar SmartTrail intelligent control system, which uses 4 protection strategies against extreme weather and smart tracking algorithms. These algorithms factor in direct, scattered, and reflected irradiance, leveraging 3D modeling and optimization to minimize shadow impacts from irregular terrain, thus increasing power output. With high adaptability, practicality, and stability, these products reduce construction time, lower LCOE, and enhance plant efficiency, making them ideal for large ground-mounted projects and a customer favorite.

Antaisolar has established 8 delivery centers and 4 R&D centers worldwide, gradually expanding its coverage across major regional markets and continuously enhancing its brand influence. In terms of customer service and delivery, Antaisolar always adheres to the "customer-centric" philosophy. Its comprehensive high-quality services have earned the trust and praise of customers, which not only promotes long-term cooperative relationships between the company and its clients but also lays a solid foundation for its rapid development in the global market.

Looking ahead, under its mission and vision of "Raise a Green World," Antaisolar will further advance its international strategic layout, continuously enhance its capabilities, and strive for even better performance in the global solar tracker market. The company will continue to provide global customers with high-quality and efficient products, contributing to the sustainable development of the global green energy industry.

