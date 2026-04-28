Anova Fertility Receives Additional Government IVF Funding and Applauds Ontario Government's Expanded Investment in the Ontario Fertility Program, Advancing Equitable, Timely Access to Care Across the Province

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 Canada's leading fertility clinic, Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health, proudly applauds the Ontario government's continued investment of $100 million to further expand the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP), announced today by the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. This critical investment marks another major step forward in ensuring that more Ontarians, regardless of demographic, ethnicity or location can now access equitable funded fertility care without waiting.

Dr. Marjorie Dixon, Founder of Anova Fertility (CNW Group/Anova Fertility)

Additional budget allocation will further expand publicly funded fertility services at Anova Fertility, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and fertility preservation. The expansion will enable even more individuals and families across Ontario to receive compassionate, evidence-based, and leading-edge fertility treatments, bringing hope and opportunity to patients at every stage of their family-building journey.

"This continued investment represents far more than funding. It is an affirmation that fertility care is essential health care," says Dr. Marjorie Dixon, Founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Anova Fertility. "We are deeply grateful to Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Willowdale MPP Stan Cho, and Mississauga Centre MPP Natalia Kusendova-Bashta for their leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing equitable access to reproductive health care in Ontario. Their continued support allows us to provide best-in-class fertility care for patients immediately, more fairly, and with the compassion they deserve."

Today's announcement marks the second expansion of public funding dedicated to fertility care in Ontario, building on the landmark $250 million investment announced in 2024. This historic milestone acknowledges the growing need for fertility services and Anova's proven success and experience with the Ontario Fertility Program. Together, these investments demonstrate a clear and sustained government commitment to modernizing health care and addressing one of the fastest-growing areas of medical need.

Demand for fertility care continues to rise across the province, with nearly one in six Canadians experiencing infertility and more individuals and families choosing to pursue parenthood later in life. This growing demand underscores the urgency of expanding capacity, and the critical role public investment plays in strengthening the foundation of all Ontarians by delivering timely, equitable, and accessible fertility care.

Under Dr. Dixon's leadership, Anova Fertility has become a national leader in inclusive reproductive health care, serving patients from every region of Ontario. For more than a decade, Dr. Dixon has worked closely with Members of Provincial Parliament and government partners at Queen's Park to help shape policies that strengthen access, quality, and equity in fertility care, ensuring Ontario remains a global leader in reproductive medicine. Dr. Dixon played an instrumental role as a fertility expert assisting in the creation of the Ontario Fertility Treatment Tax Credit (OFTTC), available to claim as of the 2025 Tax Season.

"I am proud that our government is connecting more people to publicly funded fertility treatments through increased investments in the Ontario Fertility Program," said the Honourable Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, MPP for Mississauga Centre and Minister of Long-Term Care. "As a past patient of Anova Fertility, I was grateful for their compassionate and knowledgeable staff who helped me through my IVF journey and achieve my life-long dream of becoming a mother. This investment will enable more couples across our province to start or grow their family."

"Our government is making it easier for more Ontarians to start and grow their families. By increasing funding for the Ontario Fertility Program, we're protecting families by providing more access to care, reducing wait times, and helping more people receive the fertility treatments they need. This investment will support prospective families in Willowdale and beyond, helping hopeful patients across the province achieve their dreams of parenthood." said the Honourable Stan Cho, MPP for Willowdale and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

"Access to fertility care should never depend on income, identity, or geography," adds Dr. Dixon. "This renewed investment strengthens Ontario's health system and moves us closer to a future where every person has a fair, supported, and timely pathway to building their family. We are incredibly proud to partner with the Ontario government in making that vision a reality, bringing thousands of patients to immediate care, strengthening the foundation of Ontario."

About Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health is the premier fertility health clinic in Canada, exclusively focused on reproductive medicine and women's health. Since 2016, Anova has built a reputation as a leader in the industry with its proven experienced success rates, innovation, and education, for providing best-in-class, inclusive, humanized fertility and reproductive care. Anova is known for its collaborative and holistic approach, leveraging an award-winning, multidisciplinary expert team of Reproductive Endocrinologists, Clinicians, OB/GYNs, Family Physicians, Embryologists, Physician Assistants, Nurses, and specialized healthcare professionals. Home to Canada's state-of-the-art embryology laboratory, Anova serves patients across Ontario with clinics located in Toronto, North York, Guelph, Waterloo, and Sudbury.

To begin your pathway to parenthood, book your free consultation at anovafertility.com.

Follow Anova Fertility on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

About Dr. Marjorie Dixon

Dr. Marjorie Dixon is a Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist and an Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist. She founded Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health in 2016, now recognized as Canada's leading fertility and IVF centres. As Founder, CEO, and Medical Director, Dr. Dixon has positioned Anova at the forefront of innovative, inclusive, patient‑focused reproductive care.

Her work has earned national recognition, including Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women, the Mathias Gysler Award for advancing equitable fertility access, and numerous entrepreneurship and leadership awards. Dr. Dixon is a frequent health expert media contributor and serves at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and as an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto. She also sits on the Board for the Midwest Reproductive Symposium International as well as McGill University's President's Advisory.

Guided by clinical excellence, policy leadership, and a deep commitment to education and equity, Dr. Marjorie Dixon continues to shape the future of fertility care in Canada, ensuring that compassionate, accessible, and world-class reproductive care is not the exception, but the standard.

SOURCE Anova Fertility

For Media Inquiries Please contact: NKPR, Rebecca Krauss, [email protected]