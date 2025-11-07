Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health Celebrates New Era for Equitable Fertility Care with Ontario's Landmark $50 Million in Funding Announcement

Anova Fertility, led by long-time advocate and fertility expert Dr. Marjorie Dixon, received additional government-IVF funding to provide immediate fertility care to patients across Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's leading fertility clinic, Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health , proudly celebrates the Ontario government's commitment of $50 million in funding to expand the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP). Announced today by Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Stan Cho, this investment forms a $250 million, three-year strategy aimed at reducing wait times, tripling access to publicly funded fertility services, and enhancing care options for patients across the province.

This landmark initiative builds upon over a decade of advocacy by Dr. Marjorie Dixon, Anova's Founder, CEO, and Medical Director, whose contributions helped shape Ontario's first publicly funded fertility framework and assisted in developing the fertility tax credit. As a world-class leading reproductive health expert and original member of Ontario's Expert Panel on Infertility and Adoption , Dr. Dixon's continued and championed collaboration with government leaders has been instrumental in advancing equitable access to quality fertility care.

"On behalf of Anova Fertility, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Sylvia Jones, MPP Stan Cho, and MPP Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, for their continued support. Anova Fertility is proud to have been a part of the original funding rollout and honoured to have received an additional allocation of the $50 million funding commitment in 2025," says Dr. Marjorie Dixon."This investment is the result of years of advocacy and collaboration with the Ontario government to advance equitable access to fertility care. It reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that every Ontarian, regardless of geography, financial status, or personal circumstance, has a fair and supported pathway to parenthood.This funding will allow more patients to finally receive the immediate fertility care they have wanted, needed and deserve.

Anova Fertility was founded on the principle of inclusive, equitable, and evidence-based fertility care for all. With our demonstrated track record of success, expert clinical team, cutting-edge laboratory and technology, and unwavering dedication to patient-centred care, we are proud to play a key role in delivering on this bold and meaningful initiative. We look forward to helping even more individuals and families across the province achieve their dreams of parenthood, strengthening not just families, but the future of Ontario."

Under Dr. Marjorie Dixon's leadership, Anova Fertility has remained at the forefront of advocacy for inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility in reproductive health care. She continues to collaborate closely with MPPs and government officials at Queen's Park, providing expert insights championing greater quality, accessibility and equitable, best-in-class patient care.

"I am proud that under Premier Doug Ford, our government is connecting more people to publicly funded fertility treatments, with a $250 million investment to support 25 new and expanded IVF clinics, one of which includes Anova Fertility," said Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, MPP for Mississauga Centre and Long-Term Care. "As a past patient of Anova Fertility, I was grateful for their compassionate and knowledgeable staff who helped me through my IVF journey and achieve my life-long dream of becoming a mother. This investment sends a strong message that every couple in our province deserves a fair chance at starting or growing their family."

"I am so proud of our government's work to protect the next generation of Ontarians by helping families grow. Our major investments in the Ontario Fertility Program will reduce wait times and improve access to IVF treatments, nearly tripling the number of people across Ontario with access to government-funded fertility services. On a recent visit to Anova Fertility,I saw firsthand how this money will be used to help prospective parents within our own Willowdale community," said Stan Cho, MPP for Willowdale.

"As part of our three-year $250 million investment, funding allocated in 2025/26 is estimated to support an additional 5,000 IVF cycles across Ontario. Through the Ontario Fertility Treatment Tax Credit, a portion of eligible fertility-related expenses will also be covered, including fertility medications, travel for treatment and diagnostic testing. This keeps money in the pockets of families so that they're able to invest in their children's futures."

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health is deeply committed to advancing Dr. Dixon's legacy of compassionate, best-in-class patient care. By embracing diversity and offering a humanized approach to fertility treatment, Anova will continue to partner with the government to deliver high-quality reproductive health services to all who need them.

About Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health is the premier fertility health clinic in Canada, exclusively focused on reproductive medicine and women's health. Since 2016, Anova has built a reputation as a leader in innovation, education, and communication for best-in-class, inclusive, humanized fertility and reproductive care. Anova is known for its collaborative and holistic approach, leveraging an award-winning, multidisciplinary team of expert fertility healthcare professionals, including Reproductive Endocrinologists, OB/GYNs, Family Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, and other specialized healthcare professionals. Home to Canada's state-of-the-art embryology laboratory, the award-winning expert team at Anova provides exceptional patient care through advanced fertility treatments and personalized treatment plans, serving patients across Ontario with clinics located in Toronto, North York, Guelph, Waterloo, Sudbury and Halton. Sharing its founders, Dr. Marjorie Dixon's passion for being the gold standard for successful reproductive health care.

About Dr. Marjorie Dixon

Dr. Marjorie Dixon is an Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist with an Accredited Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. In 2016, she founded Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health -- now recognized as Canada's leading fertility and IVF centres. As Founder, CEO, and Medical Director, Dr. Dixon has positioned Anova at the forefront of innovative, inclusive, and patient-focused reproductive care.

Her groundbreaking work has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Mathias Gysler Award (2022) for advancing equitable access to fertility care in Canada, the YMCA Woman of Distinction (2017), RBC Canadian Women of Influence Momentum Award (2018), Globe & Mail's Quantum Shift Class (2019), and Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women (2023). Dr. Dixon has recently received the Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award and the Women of Inspiration Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship in 2024.

Dr. Dixon is a frequent educating voice within national and international media, with features in TIME Magazine, Vanity Fair, Today's Parent, Flare, Chatelaine, Hello Magazine,The National Post, CTV News, CityTV, Breakfast Television, The Social, The Financial Post and more. A regular contributor on Cityline, Dr. Marjorie Dixon is widely recognized for elevating the conversation around women's reproductive and fertility health.

She currently serves in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and holds an academic appointment as Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto. Dr. Dixon also serves on the Executive Board Committee of the Midwest Reproductive Symposium International (MRSi).

