Annual Trintech Connect Events Bring Together Global Customers and Partners to Accelerate Finance Transformation Initiatives

AON, Bertel O Steen, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Danish Crown, Fidelity, Haleon, HP, and Whole Foods among Trintech customer presenters

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, kicks off its annual Trintech Connect events this week designed to bring together Trintech's global customers and partners to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across various industries and verticals.

"Trintech Connect is built to empower our customers, through knowledge sharing and peer collaboration, in order to maximize their technology investment and drive productivity transformation across their businesses," said Tamir Sigal, Chief Marketing Officer at Trintech. "Our goal is to provide our customers with meaningful opportunities to collaborate with their peers and to hear from industry leaders and product experts, all with the purpose of empowering them to take the next step in their finance transformation journey."

The Trintech Connect events will provide opportunities to engage with other customers, partners, and product specialists in-person, with jam-packed agendas featuring customer stories, roundtable discussions, and product-specific breakouts to gain insights and get inspired. A sample of Trintech customers planning to share their finance transformation journeys with Trintech include; AON, Bangor Savings Bank, Big Lots, Bertel O Steen, Brandsdal Group, Carrols, Carter Bank & Trust, Campus USA Credit Union, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, CNG Holdings, Comerica, CommonSpirit, Danish Crown, Ferraro Foods, Fidelity, Fifth Third Bank, Forum Credit Union, Genesco, Genworth, Haleon, HomeTrust Bank, HP, Jack in the Box, LGH Hotels Management, Lids, PNC Bank, Pan-American Life Insurance Group, RWS, Ten Lifestyle Group, Texas Roadhouse, Utah Community Credit Union, Whole Foods, Wright-Patt Credit Union, and Yo! Sushi.

Several Trintech partners and industry thought leaders will also be sponsoring and presenting at these Trintech Connect events including Accounting Transformation, Bakerfield Solutions, Capgemini, Forvis Mazars, KPMG, M3, Marcum LLP, Planful, Proservartner, Protiviti, and The Recon Group. Complete details for each regional event can be accessed below:

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

