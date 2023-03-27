TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Three Canadian artists have been named to the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist. The Award, celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, is Canada's largest and most prestigious annual peer-nominated and reviewed prize for lens-based art. The Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of some of the country's most gifted contemporary lens-based artists.

The 2023 shortlisted artists are:

Sandra Brewster , Toronto, Ontario

, Chris Curreri , Toronto, Ontario

, Ken Lum , Vancouver, British Columbia

"Congratulations to the three artists named to this year's Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Scotiabank has a long-standing history and commitment to supporting art across Canada because we believe in the power of art and how it inspires and enriches the communities where we live and work. This year's finalists represent an impressive and inspiring group of Canadian artists from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and I look forward to celebrating their work."

In 2010, Scotiabank co-created the Scotiabank Photography Award with Canadian photographer, Edward Burtynsky, to strengthen its commitment to the arts and celebrate the creative vision and accomplishments of some of our country's most gifted lens-based artists. Thirteen years later, the Award continues to engage Canadians with photographic art and aims to be instrumental in working with the winning artist to assist them in achieving the next level of their artistic career.

"Now in its 13th year, the Scotiabank Photography Award continues to recognize the strength of photography as an artistic medium in Canada, and through the publishing of the Steidl book brings it to the world stage," says Edward Burtynsky, Chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury. "This year's finalists represent exceptional perspective, innovation and creativity within the photographic medium. It is a great pleasure to recognize each of these talented Canadian artists."

This year's shortlist was selected from a longlist of eight artists, inclusive of:

Lorna Bauer

Krista Bell Stewart

Genevieve Cadieux

Rosalie Favell

Ned Pratt

The winner of the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award will be announced May 4, 2023. The winner will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo exhibition during the 2024 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a published book of their work distributed worldwide by renowned art book publisher Steidl. The three finalists will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each.

The finalists and winner of the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award are selected by a jury of pre-eminent members of the Canadian arts community. This year's jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury Chair

Stéphane Aquin, Director, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Dr. Kenneth Montague , Art Collector & Curator

, Art Collector & Curator Gaëlle Morel, Exhibition Curator at the Toronto Image Centre (TIC)

The 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award winner, Jin-me Yoon, will have a solo Primary Exhibition at the Toronto Image Centre during the Scotiabank 2023 CONTACT Photography Festival opening May 2023.

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit the website at www.scotiabank.com/photoaward.

