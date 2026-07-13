Announcement of Commencement of Sale and Investment Solicitation Process in respect of Paystone Holdings Inc., Paystone Inc., Atom Growth Inc. and Atom Growth (USA), Inc.

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - AlixPartners Restructuring, Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed monitor (in such capacity, the "Monitor") of Paystone Holdings Inc., Paystone Inc. ("Paystone"), Atom Growth Inc. and Atom Growth (USA), Inc. (together, the "Company"), is announcing the commencement of a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") in respect of the Company's business and assets. On July 10, 2026, the Monitor obtained an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") as part of the Company's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), approving the SISP.

The SISP is intended to solicit interest in: (i) a sale of the Company's business and/or assets; and/or (ii) an investment, restructuring, recapitalization, refinancing or other form of reorganization transaction in respect of the Company or its business. The SISP is being conducted exclusively by the Monitor. The SISP sets forth the process by which interested parties may be provided with an opportunity to participate in the SISP.

A summary of the SISP can be found in the Monitor's fourth report to Court dated July 6, 2026, available on the Monitor's website here. The SISP is also available on the Monitor's website here.

The following summary is provided as a high-level overview of the SISP and key dates.

The following table sets out the key milestones of the SISP:

Milestone Deadline Bid Deadline August 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Auction Date (if any) August 6, 2026 Selection of Successful Bid(s) and Back-Up Bid(s) August 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Hearing for Approval Order August 19, 2026 (subject to Court availability) Target Closing Date August 24, 2026 Outside Date of the Successful Bid August 31, 2026

Interested parties must deliver a formal binding offer, accompanied by a cash deposit in the amount of not less than 10% of the cash purchase price payable at closing, to the Monitor by no later than August 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) (the "Bid Deadline"). Pursuant to the terms of the SISP, if more than one Qualified Bid is submitted by the Bid Deadline, the Monitor may elect to proceed with an auction to determine the successful bid (the "Successful Bid"). The Successful Bid will be selected on August 7, 2026, subject to the terms of the SISP, and will be subject to the approval by the Court in the CCAA proceedings.

Any party interested in participating in the SISP should contact the Monitor to receive additional information at:

AlixPartners Restructuring, Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Monitor of Paystone Holdings Inc., Paystone Inc., Atom Growth Inc. and Atom Growth (USA), Inc. 220 Bay Street, Suite 1300, Box 20, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2W4

Attn: Jordan Wong / Ben Luder

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

About Paystone Inc.

Paystone is a leading North American payment and software company that provides integrated commerce solutions for businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality, retail, professional services, and personal services. Founded in 2008 and based in London, Ontario, Paystone manages and originates merchant accounts while providing complementary products and services, including payment processing, gift card and loyalty program solutions, marketing automation tools, and point-of-sale system integration platforms. The company delivers an all-in-one platform that combines payment processing, customer engagement tools, business management software, and loyalty programs to help merchants grow revenue and build lasting customer relationships. Paystone's solutions are used at over 30,000 merchant locations across Canada and the United States.

Additional Information

Court filings, the SISP and other information related to the Company's CCAA proceedings are available on the Monitor's website at https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/paystone. Information regarding the CCAA process may also be obtained by contacting the Monitor by email at [email protected] or by phone at (437) 453-8059.

SOURCE AlixPartners Restructuring, Inc.