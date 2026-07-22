Anishinabeg First Nations denounce Hydro-Québec's double standard and call for genuine reconciliation grounded in equal rights

LAC-SIMON, QC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Chiefs of the Abitibiwinni, Lac Simon, Kitcisakik and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nations are denouncing Hydro-Québec's selective treatment of First Nations affected by hydroelectric development.

On July 15, 2024, our four First Nations signed an agreement in principle with Hydro-Québec to work toward a settlement addressing the historical harms caused by hydroelectric development on our territories. However, once the discussions turned to financial terms, Hydro-Québec gradually withdrew from the process before unilaterally ending negotiations in July 2026.

This stands in stark contrast to Hydro-Québec's approach toward other First Nations. It raises a fundamental question: why does Hydro-Québec demonstrate a clear willingness to engage with some First Nations while summarily dismissing others?

Since 1915, our territories have contributed to Québec's energy supply. Our communities have endured irreversible consequences from decisions made without their consent. Nine hydroelectric generating stations, their associated reservoirs, and storage reservoirs built far upstream have profoundly altered our lands and waters. These upstream reservoirs include Cabonga, Baskatong, Dozois, Decelles and Grand Lac-Victoria. As a result of this extensive system of dams and reservoirs, the Ottawa River watershed - which lies at the heart of our territory - is the most heavily altered watershed in Québec.

"The rights of the Anishinabeg are not subordinate to Hydro-Québec's interests. They are grounded in section 35 of the Constitution Act of 1982. The Constitution takes precedence over provincial laws and all the more so over corporate policies that, in practice, create a hierarchy among First Nations," said Chief Lucien Wabanonik of the Lac Simon First Nation.

"The Crown's constitutional obligations, including the duty to consult and the obligation to act honourably toward Indigenous Peoples, apply equally to all First Nations," added Chief Édouard Brazeau of the Kitcisakik First Nation.

"We are deeply concerned that Hydro-Québec appears to reserve meaningful dialogue for communities whose territories are strategically important to its future energy projects, while excluding from any serious process those communities that have endured historical harms but offer less short-term energy development potential. Such an approach is incompatible with good faith and the Honour of the Crown," said Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg.

"Hydro-Québec's decision to end all discussions with the Anishinabeg stands in sharp contrast to the openness it has shown in other matters when it considers continued dialogue economically advantageous. This unequal treatment raises serious questions about the basis and fairness of Hydro-Québec's approach to First Nations," concluded Chief Chantal Kistabish of the Abitibiwinni First Nation.

We call on Hydro-Québec to apply the same principles of fairness to all First Nations.

We also call on the Québec government to fully assume its responsibilities and ensure that every Nation affected by hydroelectric development has access to a fair, transparent and respectful process of dialogue.

Reconciliation cannot be selective or indefinitely deferred. In 1996, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected Québec's contention that First Nations held no Aboriginal rights within the province. Yet the Anishinabeg note that no meaningful steps have been taken to give full effect to that decision. Thirty years later, the principles recognized by Canada's highest court have yet to be translated into concrete action.

First Nations' rights are not measured by the number of additional megawatts their territories can provide. They flow from the Constitution, existing treaties, Aboriginal rights and the Honour of the Crown.

The Anishinabeg intend to defend these principles by every means available to them.

SOURCE Conseil de la Première Nation de Lac Simon

Media contacts: Saku Niquay, Political Attaché, Lac Simon First Nation Council, [email protected], 819-431-4820