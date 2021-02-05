Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek completes electricity project to bring power to their community

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting the production of energy and electricity for First Nations, and is committed to working in partnership with First Nations communities to invest in building and upgrading community infrastructure that supports the well-being of their residents.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek on the completion of an electrical distribution system project that will bring power to the community.

The Government of Canada will fund up to $2.5 million for the electrification project, which will support future residential lots and a water treatment and distribution system for the community. The First Nation contributed $41,303 toward the project.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishnaabek Nation on the completion of their electrification project that will lay the groundwork for a prosperity-filled future. This infrastructure foundation means 60 new housing lots, residential infrastructure, fire suppression, telecommunications technology; all critical for a safer, healthier, and more connected community."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

"We are glad to have partnered with the Government of Canada on an incredibly important project. Having power will bring our members back to the community and will create opportunities for new infrastructure and economic development on our land. I have been working on AZA projects for over 25 years and this is one of the most monumental steps we have taken since receiving our land base. This marks our initial footing of development and our threshold as a formal community in coming back together. It's been an overwhelming journey to make it to this point. Thank you to everyone that supported our vision."

Chief Teresa Nelson

Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek

Quick Facts

The Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek lands are located along the southern shore of Partridge Lake, approximately 2.5 hours northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario .

. On September 21, 2017 , ISC provided $465,655 for the design of the electrical distribution infrastructure, including electrical servicing of a future 20 lot housing development area.

