TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anick Métivier as President and Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the port industry, Mr. Métivier will draw on his expertise, his deep understanding of the sector, and his experience with the Trois-Rivières Port Authority to continue, alongside stakeholders, the modernization and development of the Port of Trois-Rivières. Following a rigorous process led by a special committee of the TRPA Board of Directors, he will succeed Mr. Gaétan Boivin, who has served as CEO for the past 19 years, effective November 17.

Recognized for his extensive experience in operations, business development, and sustainability--as well as his ability to mobilize teams and partners around high-impact projects--Mr. Métivier joined the TRPA in 2021 as Vice President, Strategic Development. Previously, he held various management positions at the Québec Port Authority, notably in sustainability and community relations. Earlier in his career, he also held several operational roles within Québec's maritime sector.

"It is an honour for me to continue my commitment to the TRPA alongside a skilled and dedicated team, and to further contribute to making the Port a true driver of territorial, energy and economic transformation--a vision grounded in concrete action and strengthened collaboration. I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for their trust, and I salute Mr. Gaétan Boivin whose contagious passion and determination have greatly contributed to making the Port of Trois-Rivières the vital economic player so deeply rooted in our community today," said Mr. Métivier.

Véronique Néron, Chair of the Board of Directors, added: "We are very proud to announce this appointment, the result of a rigorous process led by a special committee of our Board of Directors. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Anick Métivier as President and CEO of the Trois-Rivières Port Authority. We are confident that his extensive experience, proven strengths, and engaging leadership will further the Port's success and advance our transformative vision for modernization.

On behalf of the Board, we extend our sincere thanks to Mr. Gaétan Boivin for his unwavering dedication and many years of service in making the Port a true regional and national pillar. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Since joining the TRPA, Mr. Métivier has played a key role in the Port's transformation, particularly through the ongoing reconstruction of Terminals 16 and 17--the most significant project in the Port's modern history--by strengthening relationships within the port community and advancing the Cap sur 2030 strategic plan. He is also actively involved in the Trois-Rivières community, serving as Chair of the Board of the Fondation Trois-Rivières durable and as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Trois-Rivières Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

About the Port of Trois-Rivières

The Port of Trois-Rivières is one of Canada's 17 port authorities and has been operating since 1882. It offers a wide range of facilities and services to the maritime industry all year round. The Port is an important player in the regional, national and international economic development of major industrial sectors such as aluminum, forestry and agri-food. Every year, the Port of Trois-Rivières handles 70,000 trucks, 11,000 rail cars and over 250 merchant and cruise ships from about 100 ports located in over 40 countries throughout the world. It handles 3.5 million tonnes and generates nearly $220 million in economic spin-offs and more than 2,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

SOURCE Port of Trois-Rivières

Source and information : Mélanie Nadeau, [email protected], Cell. : 514 229-8494