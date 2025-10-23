Reinforces Canadian operations, strengthens supply chain, creates local opportunities, and prioritizes sustainability

MILTON, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Angelcare Group, a global leader in baby and pet care, has announced a $20+ million (CAD) investment in a new, state-of-the-art 130,000 sq. ft. Logistics and Packaging Centre in Milton, Ontario. This marks a bold milestone for Canadian manufacturing and a powerful statement of the company's commitment to homegrown innovation, economic development, and sustainable growth. This location includes the official opening of the Angelcare Group's first dedicated packaging facility for clumping cat litter in Milton, Ontario. Strategically located near major highways, the Port of Montreal, and the proposed CN Rail Milton Logistics Hub, the new facility is positioned to become a pivotal node in Angelcare's North American supply chain--strengthening export capabilities and unlocking long-term economic value.

"This strategic investment reflects our confidence in Canada as the cornerstone of Angelcare's global operations," said Rahul Sharda, CEO of Angelcare Group. "The new Packaging and Distribution Centre in Milton represents more than just an expansion of our footprint--it is a bold step forward in strengthening our supply chain, creating new opportunities for our people, and ensuring we deliver the quality, service, and innovation our customers expect.

The centre will serve as Angelcare's national warehouse and distribution hub and marks the company's first dedicated packaging facility for Litter Genie® Light, a "Product of Canada" cat litter made from natural Canadian bentonite clay. The product is additive-free, 99% dust-free, and 20% lighter than leading national brands, offering best-in-class odour control and clumping performance, offered to cat parents at an affordable price. With this milestone, Litter Genie®--already the #1 selling litter disposal system in North America*--now offers a complete, made-in-Canada cat waste management solution.

The facility will initially create 15 full-time jobs, with plans to double headcount as production ramps up and U.S. and global exports grow, further strengthening Canada's manufacturing sector. Equipped with an automated packaging line capable of producing 4.6 million boxes annually, the centre is built for scalability, with space and infrastructure to accommodate two additional lines in the near future.

The state-of-the-art Milton centre has been developed with sustainability at its core, targeting BOMA BEST or LEED certification to meet the highest standards of energy efficiency, waste reduction, and environmentally responsible construction. From advanced lighting and HVAC systems to optimized logistics that reduce transportation emissions, every aspect of the facility reflects Angelcare's commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. Looking ahead, the Milton facility will evolve into a full-fledged innovation hub, with plans for an on-site R&D lab, demo space, and training centre that will drive product development and cross-functional innovation across the Angelcare portfolio.

*Excludes the automatic litter box category.

About Angelcare Group

Founded in 1997, Angelcare's family of trusted brands includes Angelcare®, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, Compost Genie®, LitterLocker®, Pabobo®, and Kids'Sleep®. With this strategic expansion, the company continues to deliver global impact--rooted in Canadian excellence.

For more information, visit www.angelcaregroup.com.

