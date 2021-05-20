Mr. Crisan said: "Andreea has contributed to Andy's growth since its humble beginnings. She has grown professionally and established herself as a respected and competent leader. Most importantly, she has the passion, vision, and dedication to continue building on Andy's corporate culture, foster diversity and inclusion, and build trusting relationships. As a founder, I am thrilled to have continued family involvement in the ownership and leadership of Andy".

Over the years, the Group's succession plan has been progressively planned and executed. Andreea has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility since joining Andy. Under her leadership, the organizational structure has expanded to include departments such as: IT, HR, Risk Management, Accounting, Legal, each now lead by key personnel. She played a vital role in the growth of the Group and the management of the overall activities, including daily operations, creating and implementing processes and information systems, as well as hiring of key employees. Andreea has been carefully groomed by Ilie to take over the management and control and is now prepared to successfully lead the Andy Transport Group in the next phases of its growth and development.

Recipient of numerous awards and distinctions (including Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award), Andreea will continue to sit on the Traffic Club of Montreal's board of directors and to play an active role in the community.

Andreea Crisan also praised her father for his entrepreneurship, guidance, experience, trust, and mentorship in her preparation and transition: "My father has been a tremendous leader and inspiration for everyone at Andy. Entirely self-made, he worked hard and built Andy from nothing. I am humbled by the responsibility entrusted in me and excited to continue building on our foundations and carrying forward my father's legacy".

About Andy Transport

A privately held company founded in 2001, Andy Transport combines youthful ideas with North American and European experience. Its fleet of over 400 power units and 800 trailers travels throughout Canada and the United States. In 2020, it was the 8th largest fleet in Quebec and 40th in Canada. The company was ranked in the GROWTH 500 list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies from 2014 to 2019.

