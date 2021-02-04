ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Red Rock Falls Generation Station, Canada

The scope of supply includes the design, manufacturing, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of various new or refurbished turbine and generator components including an upgraded 28 MW Kaplan runner, new control and protection systems, and various new electrical balance of plant equipment.

This order confirms the strong relationship between Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable and ANDRITZ and is another important milestone for ANDRITZ in the Canadian hydropower market. ANDRITZ has been present on the Canadian hydro market since 1890, delivering about 1,000 units with a total capacity of more than 50.000 MW. The ANDRITZ GROUP has in total around 1,000 employees in Canada.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

ANDRITZ HYDRO CANADA

ANDRITZ Hydro is a market leader in the North-american hydropower market.. With more than 500 employees, the head office is located in Pointe-Claire, Québec. We are offering R&D, design, project management, procurement, manufacturing, delivery, installation and commissioning services for hydroelectric generating station equipment, including intake and draft tube valves, turbines, generators, speed governors, exciters and several auxiliary systems.

