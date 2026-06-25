Andrew Kriegler to conclude tenure as CIRO President and CEO; Board commences search for successor

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) today announced that Andrew Kriegler, its inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of Directors that he will not be seeking a further term.

After having completed the integration and major objectives of CIRO's inaugural strategic plan, Mr. Kriegler asked the Board to commence a search for his successor as he intends to retire next year.

The Board has commenced the formal search process for CIRO's next President and CEO working with Russell Reynolds. Mr. Kriegler will continue as President and CEO throughout the Board's search, ensuring organizational continuity and maintaining focus on its public interest mandate.

The Board congratulates Mr. Kriegler for his exceptional leadership in guiding CIRO from inception, on January 1, 2023, through a period of significant growth, integration, and transformation. Mr. Kriegler is now in his 12th year as CEO, following the amalgamation of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA). Prior to CIRO's formation, he served as President and CEO of IIROC beginning in 2014.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Andrew for his integrity and commitment to public service, his dedication to Canadian investors and the investment industry, and the lasting foundation he has helped establish," said CIRO Board Chair, Miranda Hubbs. "He will leave CIRO in a strong strategic and operational position. Under his leadership, CIRO has strengthened its regulatory credibility, enhanced collaboration with domestic and international partners, improved operational resilience, and built a high-performing organization positioned to respond to an increasingly complex and evolving capital markets environment."

CIRO was established to unify oversight of investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, and their trading activity under a single, modern self-regulatory framework. Mr. Kriegler oversaw the integration of the legacy organizations, established CIRO's governance and operating model, strengthened regulatory effectiveness, and advanced a multi-year modernization agenda focused on data, technology, risk-based supervision, and investor protection.

After subsequently consolidating responsibility for registration of all investment and mutual fund dealers and their approved persons via a series of delegation orders from each of the provincial and territorial securities authorities, and with the enforcement and other legal powers granted by those jurisdictions, CIRO is able to deliver harmonized, efficient and effective regulation to the investment industry across Canada.

"It has been an honour to lead CIRO from its inception and to have served as CEO of IIROC before it," said Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO. "I am immensely proud of what our people have accomplished in building on the strengths of our predecessor organizations to establish a more efficient and effective regulator for Canadian investors and markets. CIRO has an important mandate, and I know the organization will continue to advance investor protection, support healthy capital markets, and serve Canadians while strengthening confidence in Canada's regulatory system."

"The Board is committed to conducting a thorough and disciplined search for CIRO's next President and CEO," added Ms. Hubbs. "Andrew is providing ample notice of his retirement plans, for which we are grateful. His decision to place the long-term interests of the organization first is typical of his foresight and commitment to CIRO. We are focused on identifying a leader who will build on Andrew's contributions and continue to advance CIRO's mandate in a rapidly evolving financial marketplace."

Further information will be provided as appropriate.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]