TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Always felt like you share your mother's love of early mornings or your ability to nap anywhere from your dad? Starting today, it will be possible to see where those similarities come from. Ancestry ®, the global leader in family history, has launched a new feature in AncestryDNA™ Traits that can show which parent influenced one's personal traits - without a parent having to take a test*. AncestryDNA™ Traits now includes 43 traits with more planned for the coming months.

Whether it's physical traits you can see or behavioural and personality traits you can't, DNA holds even more information than many people realise. Using science and data from AncestryDNA Surveys, AncestryDNA™ Traits allows people to discover their unique traits and attributes influenced by their DNA*, such as:

*NEW* [Dancing] Just in time for the beginning of the holiday season, Ancestry has launched a new trait that indicates whether or not people have a genetic predisposition to enjoy dancing.

Just in time for the beginning of the holiday season, Ancestry has launched a new trait that indicates whether or not people have a genetic predisposition to enjoy dancing. *NEW* [Spicy Food ] Always reaching for the hot sauce? There's a new trait to determine enjoyment of spicy cuisine.

] Always reaching for the hot sauce? There's a new trait to determine enjoyment of spicy cuisine. Introvert or Extrovert: Dread family gatherings? Or looking forward to the holiday season? You can find out why with this trait.

Dread family gatherings? Or looking forward to the holiday season? You can find out why with this trait. Picky Eater: A picky eater? It's not all your fault, your genetics hold some of the blame.

A picky eater? It's not all your fault, your genetics hold some of the blame. Tolerating Dairy: Love ice cream, but hate the consequences? Traits can reveal how your genetics affect your tolerance to dairy.

Love ice cream, but hate the consequences? Traits can reveal how your genetics affect your tolerance to dairy. Risk Taking : Whether you're the first in line at a theme park, or rather watch from the ground. Traits can shed light on how prone you are to taking risks.

: Whether you're the first in line at a theme park, or rather watch from the ground. Traits can shed light on how prone you are to taking risks. Sun Sneezing: Achooo! Around 18-35 percent of people feel like sneezing when suddenly exposed to bright light. Are you one of them?

Crista Cowan, Corporate Genealogist at Ancestry said. "We are excited to play a part in helping people gain a deeper understanding of who they are and their connection to their family through advances like Parental Traits Inheritance. We know that people around the world share the common human experience of being more 'like' one parent in some parts of their physical and emotional make-up. We hope this ignites more meaningful conversations and deeper bonds among families everywhere."

Ancestry has the largest consumer DNA network in the world and is a pioneer in consumer DNA. The 43 AncestryDNA traits currently available are: Alcohol flush, asparagus odour, birth weight, bitter sensitivity, caffeine intake, cilantro aversion, cleft chin, dancing, earlobes, earwax type, eye colour, facial hair fullness, finger length, freckles, hair colour, hair strand thickness, hair type, heart rate recovery, introvert or extrovert, iris patterns, male hair loss, morning or night person, muscle fatigue, omega-3, oxygen use, picky eater, remembering dreams, risk taking, skin pigmentation, sprinting, sun sneezing, sweet sensitivity, taking naps, tolerating dairy, spicy food, umami sensitivity, unibrow, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and wisdom teeth.

To purchase an AncestryDNA™ Traits kit or an Ancestry subscription to access your traits, visit Ancestry.ca

*The Parental Inheritance Trait may not be available for some customers at this time.

**Traits is not intended to diagnose health conditions and is not a substitute for medical advice.

About Ancestry ®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 23 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

For further information, please contact:

Julia Wilson

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

Follow us on Social:

@Ancestry on Instagram

@AncestryCA on Facebook

@Ancestry on Twitter

@Ancestry on TikTok

SOURCE Ancestry