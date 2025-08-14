An Iconic Summer Party for Women - Iconic Magazine Celebrates Summer in Style with 'Frosé & Soirée' at Megalomaniac Winery

VINELAND, ON, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Against the backdrop of sweeping vineyard views and the shimmering expanse of Lake Ontario, Iconic Magazine hosted its Frosé & Soirée summer party at the breathtaking Megalomaniac Winery this week. An intimate celebration for its Summer Issue that brought together trailblazing women, industry leaders and tastemakers.

Marilena and Jen celebrate the cover of the Iconic Magazine. Photo by: Charlene Arianna Photography (CNW Group/Iconic Magazine)

Hosted by Jen Szpigiel, Founder & CEO of Becoming Iconic and Editor-in-Chief of Iconic Magazine, the event was a sensory experience from start to finish. Guests sipped chilled frosés as they mingled on the terrace, indulging in deep conversations and meaningful networking, true to the magazine's mission of blending business brilliance with elevated lifestyle.

Now reaching over 8 million impressions worldwide, Iconic Magazine has become a global platform for women who lead with vision, style and sophistication. The afternoon featured special guest and cover star Marilena Madio, founder of Wall Wear and acclaimed for her artistic murals seen on Property Brothers and across social media. Madio inspired attendees with her story of turning creative passion into a thriving business, embodying the very essence of the Iconic ethos.

Adding to the afternoon's enchantment, guests handpicked blooms at a lush flower bar curated by The Watering Can, enjoyed a makeup pop-up by Indigenous-owned Cheekbone Beauty, and were serenaded by the soulful sounds of a live violinist as the sun cast over the vines. It was an experience that transcended a typical launch and became a celebration of artistry, entrepreneurship, and connection.

"Frosé & Soirée was a love letter to women who are creating legacies on their own terms," said Jen, Editor in Chief. "The conversations, the creativity, and the collaboration in that room are exactly why we do what we do."

Iconic Magazine continues to expand its influence as the premier destination where entrepreneurship meets elegance. The Frosé & Soirée will undoubtedly remain one of the season's most talked-about events, setting the tone for future gatherings that champion women, business, and beauty in every form.

About Iconic Magazine

Iconic Magazine is a global publication blending business strategy, leadership, and lifestyle for women who aspire to lead extraordinary lives. With a readership spanning over 8 million, Iconic features inspiring stories, industry insights, and sophisticated style, empowering women to create a life and business that feels as good as it looks.

SOURCE Iconic Magazine

Press Contact: Jen Szpigiel, Founder and Editor in Chief, [email protected], www.becomingiconic.co