Amorepacific and Eastman partner to make meaningful advances in sustainable packaging, reducing plastic waste

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask featuring Cristal Renew arrives at Sephora in December 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global beauty company Amorepacific and global specialty materials provider Eastman announce their collaboration to introduce sustainable packaging solutions using Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. LANEIGE will be the first Amorepacific brand to utilize packaging made from Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* as early as December 2021.

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask featuring Eastman's Cristal Renew arrives at Sephora in December 2021. "Cristal Renew and Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technologies will play a crucial role in helping us achieve the commitments laid out in our '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise,' without sacrificing the premier beauty experience customers expect from Amorepacific," said Jung Changwook, senior vice president of Amorepacific development and purchasing division. Amorepacific

"Cristal Renew and Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technologies will play a crucial role in helping us achieve the commitments laid out in our '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise,' without sacrificing the premier beauty experience customers expect from Amorepacific," said Jung Changwook, senior vice president of Amorepacific development and purchasing division.

LANEIGE's Water Sleeping Mask featuring Cristal Renew will be available at cosmetics retailer Sephora in the U.S. and Canada and at us.laneige.com. Beloved by customers since 2002, the new Water Sleeping Mask features technological advances in skin care and in its packaging—with a probiotics-derived complex to fortify skin's moisture barrier that improves clarity, texture packaged in beautiful jars made from molecular recycling technology.

Eastman's molecular recycling technologies break down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building blocks used to create new materials that are comparable to traditional materials in clarity, luster and mechanical properties. Using molecular recycling to make these materials diverts plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and the environment. The process also reduces the use of fossil resources and results in 20%–50% lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional manufacturing.

For Amorepacific, Cristal Renew is key to creating recycled-content packaging that lives up to its signature beauty aesthetic, renowned worldwide. Cristal Renew, available with 30% and 50% certified recycled content*, gives the skin care leader brilliant, crystal clear packaging that enhances its products and customer experience.

"It's an honor to be selected as a partner in Amorepacific's sustainability journey," said Glenn Goldman, commercial director for Plastics at Eastman. "We look forward to working further with them to bring new innovations to market, beginning with the LANEIGE launch before the end of the year."

Visit us.laneige.com for more on their new Water Sleeping Mask. Visit apgroup.com for more information about the company and its brands. And visit eastman.eco for more on Eastman's efforts in the circular economy and Eastman Renew materials.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyesters using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty– namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' – to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

Media contact:

Eastman

Jacob Teetzmann

[email protected]

+1 (423) 494.3673

SOURCE Eastman