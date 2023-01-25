AMIN MOHAMMED ALI, File No. 2022-6
Jan 25, 2023, 11:26 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on March 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
