AMI Unveils Cutting-Edge OpenBMC-Based Manageability Solution for ASPEED 2700 Server Management Processor

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- AMI, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, is proud to announce the launch of MegaRAC OneTree™ for ASPEED 2700 Server Management Processor platforms. This OpenBMC™-based innovative solution brings enhanced management capabilities, robust security features, and improved performance to meet the demands of modern data centers and enterprise environments.

This latest launch of MegaRAC OneTree leverages the power of the ASPEED 2700 to provide comprehensive management of server hardware, including remote monitoring, thermal management, and maintenance. It offers a scalable and flexible solution for OpenBMC solution seekers. Key features include comprehensive silicon management across X86 and Arm®, power management, real-time telemetry, and enhanced security protocols to protect against evolving cyber threats.

MegaRAC OneTree is also to support Accelerator/GPGPU Management, Fabric (CXL) Management for Memory Expansions/Pooling, and Advanced Liquid Cooling Management, to meet aggressive Computational and Dynamically Composable AI Infrastructure needs.

"AMI is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that address the increasingly sophisticated server management needs of our customers. Our MegaRAC OneTree OpenBMC solution for ASPEED 2700 represents a significant step forward in server management technology, offering unparalleled control and efficiency," said Sanjoy Maity, CEO of AMI.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with AMI on the MegaRAC OneTree OpenBMC solution. Our ASPEED 2700 platform is designed to support advanced management and security features, and this partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the industry," said Chris Lin, CEO of ASPEED Technology Inc.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

