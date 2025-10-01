AMG Medical and Spirit Healthcare Group Forge Strategic Alliance to Champion Indigenous Healthcare Inclusion and Drive Economic Reconciliation

MONTREAL and WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - AMG Medical, a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of medical products, and Spirit Healthcare Group, a pioneering Indigenous-owned medical device manufacturer, distributor, pharmacy and national supplier, today announced a strategic licensing agreement.

AMG Medical logo (CNW Group/Spirit Healthcare Group)

Through this partnership, both organizations aim to highlight and support Indigenous leadership in healthcare, while advancing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92, which urges corporate Canada to engage in meaningful economic relationships with Indigenous peoples.

"This partnership demonstrates how Canadian companies can help foster a truly inclusive and equitable future," said Philip delBuey, President of AMG Medical. "We are not simply adding a logo; we are strategically partnering to support Spirit Healthcare Group's deep commitment to culturally safe care and community empowerment. This initiative helps us collectively shape a healthcare landscape that recognizes the diversity and strength of our country and actively promotes Indigenous-led innovation."

"Our presence on AMG Medical products is more than branding -- it's a powerful statement of Indigenous resilience, representation, and collaboration," said Heather Berthelette, CEO of Spirit Healthcare Group. "This partnership demonstrates the growth and capacity of Indigenous businesses in Canada today. Together, we're advancing economic reconciliation and reshaping healthcare with Indigenous leadership at the forefront."

This alliance, forged between two Canadian-born companies, is built on a shared foundation of ethical business practices, community health, and mutual respect. It is a powerful testament to the tangible and transformative possibilities when Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations unite with shared purpose.

About AMG Medical For over 50 years, AMG Medical has been the trusted partner that healthcare professionals, caregivers, and consumers rely upon to deliver the highest standard of care. With a legacy of innovation and service, AMG Medical supports Canadians with high-quality solutions that promote wellness and independence.

About Spirit Healthcare Group Spirit Healthcare Group is an Indigenous-owned and operated healthcare company based in Manitoba. It is a national supplier of medical devices and equipment and operates a large pharmacy serving Indigenous communities and Canadians alike. Spirit Healthcare Group is committed to culturally safe care, community empowerment, and economic self-determination.

SOURCE Spirit Healthcare Group

Contact Information: David Donnelly, Senior Vice President, Spirit Healthcare Group, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-993-4566; Media contact info for AMG Medical, Roney Benjamin, Vice President Sales, [email protected]