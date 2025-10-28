AMEXON’S MISSONI SKY CELEBRATES THREE INTERNATIONAL HONOURS — WINNING IN PARIS, LONDON, AND TORONTO (CNW Group/Amexon Development Corporation)

At the DNA Paris Design Awards 2025, the Missoni Sky Presentation Gallery, designed by II BY IV DESIGN, was the Winner in Interior Design. This immersive, art-inspired space was recongized for its multisensory experience that blurs the line between fashion, interior design, and architecture. Lead designers Dan Menchions and Keith Rushbrook attended the recent ceremony in Paris to accept this prestigious award.

In London

Missoni Sky was also honoured at the 2025 Society of British & International Interior Design Awards in London, winning the Best of Region award. This recognition celebrates the project's inspired storytelling and visually captivating representation of Missoni Sky's design vision.

In Toronto

Missoni Sky continued its winning streak at the 2025 Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Awards of Distinction, receiving the award for Best Presentation Centre. Presented during the recent OHBA Awards Gala, this recognition underscores Amexon's dedication to design excellence and innovation within Ontario's home-building industry.

A Fusion of Design and Collaboration

"We are thrilled to receive these three awards," said Ashling Evans, General Manager of Real Estate Development at Amexon Development Corporation. "They all acknowledged our shared vision with Missoni to create spaces that truly embody the Missoni spirit. It's gratifying to see this recognized by the international industry at large."

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Amexon's latest accolades follow a growing list of distinctions. In 2023, The Residences at Central Park secured the OHBA People's Choice Award for Project of the Year and received international recognition for Best Sustainable Residential Development in Canada at the IPAX Americas Property Awards. Together, these honours reinforce Amexon's reputation as a leader in visionary, design-forward real estate development.

About Missoni Sky

Amexon partnered with the renowned Italian house of Missoni to bring to life Missoni Sky, a fashion-inspired collaboration -- one that merges interior design with high fashion. Missoni Sky is the first Missoni-branded residential project in Canada, located in Toronto's King-Jarvis Design District. Around the world, Missoni's acclaimed design-led residences, and resort clubs, can be found in iconic destinations such as Miami, Dubai, Marbella, São Paulo, UAE, Bodrum, Portugal, Ibiza, Greece, Bali, and Maldives.

About Missoni

Missoni, a Legend In Italian Fashion + Art, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, is one of the most well-known and easily recognized designer brands in the world. Founded by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in 1953, the brand has consistently been at the forefront of fashion innovation, celebrated for its artistic flair and distinctive zigzag patterns.

About Amexon Development Corporation

Amexon Development Corporation is a Toronto-based developer focused on high-density residential and commercial projects that integrate architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle. Collaborating with leading architects, designers, and international brands, Amexon continues to deliver award-winning communities that define excellence in contemporary urban living.

About II BY IV DESIGN

Founded by Dan Menchions and Keith Rushbrook, II BY IV DESIGN is an award-winning studio internationally acclaimed for creating innovative and experience-driven interiors. The firm's work spans hospitality, residential, and commercial design, bringing artistry and storytelling into every project.

About DNA Paris Design Awards

The DNA Paris Design Awards celebrate creative excellence in architecture, interior design, landscape, product, and graphic design from around the world. Based in Paris, France, the awards honour projects that demonstrate originality, innovation, and a strong sense of aesthetic purpose, connecting designers, architects, and visionaries across more than 100 countries.

About SBID International Design Awards

The Society of British and International Interior Design Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the global design industry. Based in London, the awards celebrate excellence across interior design, product design, and visualization, recognizing both creative innovation and technical mastery. Each year, entries from over 40 countries are judged by leading experts and industry icons, with winners representing the highest standards of design achievement worldwide.

About OHBA

The Ontario Home Builders' Association is the voice of the development industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities.

