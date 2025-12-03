The Backing International Small Restaurants program provides grant funding to standout small and independently owned restaurants that are committed to making a positive impact in their local community. Each restaurant will receive a grant of $20,000 CAD for critical improvements to their business, supporting long-term growth.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- American Express and the International Downtown Association Foundation today announced the 20 grantees of the 2025 Backing International Small Restaurants program in Canada, an initiative that honours restaurants that have demonstrated a positive impact in their local communities. Globally, the initiative will award over US $1.4 million to 97 small and independently owned restaurants across 14 cities in the UK, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Spain, and France.

This year's grantees are more than places to eat--they're crossroads where communities connect through food, art, and shared experiences. Led by passionate and resilient owners, the grants will help modernize dining spaces, improve kitchen operations, and enhance digital tools, empowering them to grow, adapt, and thrive while fueling local economies and enriching the soul of their cities.

Nicaroma Café is one of the 2025 Canadian grantees. Located in the heart of Oakwood Village in Toronto, it's a vibrant family-run spot serving Nicaraguan coffee, breakfast, quick bites, and desserts, and serving as a gathering space for the Latin American community. "With support from the Backing International Small Restaurants program, we'll be able to upgrade our equipment and expand our operations, allowing us to welcome more guests while maintaining the heart and authenticity that define who we are," said Rebecca Alberico, co-owner of Nicaroma Café.

Rutba is another 2025 Canadian grantee, based in Montreal. It blends authentic North Indian recipes with modern influences, while building a warm, inviting space for the city's communities. With the grant, Rutba plans to make essential improvements, including interior renovations, upgraded kitchen tools, staff training, and a strengthened marketing presence to reach more of the community. "This grant will help us continue to share soulful Indian flavours with the city and strengthen the bridge we're creating through our food, stories and community."

"Small restaurants play an essential role in their local communities and their stories of resilience and passion inspire us every day," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services at Amex Canada. "Through the Backing International Small Restaurants grant program, we're proud to support business owners who bring connections and vibrancy to their neighbourhoods."

"As we celebrate the fourth year of the Backing International Small Restaurants program in Canada, we are continually inspired by the resilience and positive impact of the small, independent restaurants selected as this year's grantees", said David Downey, Executive Director, International Downtown Association Foundation. "These restaurants are the heart and soul of their neighbourhoods, and through the generous, sustained support of American Express, we are proud to help strengthen the fabric of local communities across Canada and the world."

This initiative complements American Express's Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, which has provided over $8 million to 180 restaurants across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands since its creation in 2021. Together, these programs have delivered over $11 million to support more than 410 small restaurants globally. American Express has long championed small businesses, launching Small Business Saturday 15 years ago and founding Shop Small, now a global movement across the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, New Zealand, and more.

Learn more about how American Express supports small businesses and communities: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/company/corporate-sustainability/community-impact/

Explore the 2025 grantees: https://downtown.org/backing-international-small-restaurants-grant-program/

2025 AMERICAN EXPRESS BACKING INTERNATIONAL SMALL RESTAURANTS GRANTEES IN CANADA:

11:59 Bar:Cafe

Archway Verdun

AWIDELINE Cuisine & Pâtisserie

Bread and Butter

De Chou Korean Restaurant

HANBINGO

Henry VIII Ale House

Joanne's Deli

Kawa Sushi

La Beignerie

Le Club Cafe

Lucile's Caribbean Restaurant & Bar

Madras Curry

Mapo Gamjatang

Nicaroma Café

Rutba Indian Cuisine

Sakebarkushi

Stout Irish Pub

The Diner's Corner

Wychwood Pub

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

Amex (NYSE: AXP) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, Amex' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With a hundred million merchant locations on our global network in over 200 countries and territories, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION

The International Downtown Association Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization working in collaboration with the International Downtown Association (IDA) to provide education, research, and support for creating prosperous city centers, commercial neighborhoods and liveable urban places for all. For more information, please visit downtown.org/foundation and follow IDA Foundation on LinkedIn and X.

