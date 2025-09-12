American Atomics (CSE: NUKE) Announces New Director and adds its U.S. Operational Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce that all matters proposed at the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on September 10, 2025, have passed. Pursuant to the passing of all resolutions at the AGM, the Company has added Mr. Henrik Mikkelsen to its Board of Directors. Henrik Mikkelsen is the Managing Partner and CIO at Iridis in Zug, Switzerland. Iridis is an Investment Office offering investment services, overall asset allocation advice, portfolio development, and company development. Mr. Mikkelsen has 30 plus years of experience in investment banking and energy trading, with a focus on Energy and the Energy & Mobility transition in the last 20 years, with deep experience of energy and battery tech and their related upstream minerals and resources.

Mr. Mikkelsen has held senior positions before Iridis, the latest as Head of External Portfolio and Client Management with the Scandinavian nuclear and hydro operator Vattenfall, in Copenhagen. Mr. Mikkelsen has been granted stock options to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.66 for a period of 4 years from the date of issuance (the "Options"). The Options will vest immediately.

The Company is also pleased to announce the expansion of its U.S. operating and advisory capabilities through the addition of three industry veterans. These engagements strengthen the Company's on-the-ground execution across uranium and vanadium projects and add deep expertise in uranium geology and processing to the advisory bench.

Paul Szilagyi joins the Company's efforts with 15 years of experience in the U.S. mining industry focused on uranium and vanadium. An energy entrepreneur, Mr. Szilagyi brings a diverse background spanning operations, process optimization, technology deployment, permitting, ESG engagement, and industry leadership. His prior executive roles include leading world-class automotive Tier-1 supply programs and patented hybrid-electric vehicle technology initiatives.

Craig Howell, a certified U.S. MSHA instructor, adds extensive exploration, development, mining, permitting, and operations experience. A U.S. Air Force veteran (Captain), Mr. Howell has been recognized for his contributions to the field—most notably with the mineral Okieite named in his honor.

Dr. Erik Hunter has been engaged as an advisor to the Company. Dr. Hunter brings more than 25 years studying the geology of uranium deposits and uranium mining/processing. He holds a PhD in Mining and Earth Systems Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, where his thesis examined uranium leaching behavior in carbonate solutions by gaseous oxidants. Dr. Hunter served as a DOE fellow in the Nuclear Engineering Department and supported research on plutonium isotope solubility and mobility at the Laboratory for Applied and Environmental Radiochemistry (LAER). He has taught "Introduction to Uranium Mining and Processing" (MNGN 399/498/598), and held roles at the Smith Ranch ISR uranium mine (Glenrock, Wyoming), including ultrasonic testing of process piping, radiometric surveys, and process-water testing. His field background includes USGS XRF lab work, and leading exploration in the Uravan Mineral Belt for Shawnee Mission Mining, LLC.

"These additions accelerate our U.S. build-out and our knowledge and connections in the nuclear space," said David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of American Atomics. "Henrik is a seasoned veteran that will bring valuable financing expertise and European exposure to the company, while Paul and Craig bring hands-on, production-minded discipline in uranium and vanadium. Dr. Hunter adds top-tier uranium geology and processing expertise to help guide project selection and flowsheet decisions as we advance our American-controlled fuel-cycle ambitions."

The Company is also pleased to announce several key engagements and initiatives to help introduce the Company to the nuclear sector and to the investment community at large.

American Atomics Engages Native Ads for Marketing Services

The Company is pleased to announce that it entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") dated September 10th, 2025, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$120,000, with a term of up to twelve months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver. Native Ads and its principal Jon Malach are arm's length from the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. Native Ads has offices at 244 Fifth Avenue New York NY and Jon Malach can be reached at [email protected].

American Atomics Engages Primoris Group

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the engagement of Primoris Group Inc. ("Primoris") pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 9, 2025, entered into between the Company and Primoris (the "Consulting Agreement").

Primoris, a full service communications agency, will, pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement, provide the Company with a full range of IR and media relations services under the leadership of its principals, including the coordination of editorial coverage through print, radio, TV and online media outlets.

Nick Boutsalis will provide the Services to the Company on behalf of Primoris, which has an address at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 6060, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3N1, and may be contacted at (416) 489-0092 or [email protected]. Primoris, its principals and Nick Boutsalis are all at arm's length from the Company.

Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, which commences September 1, 2025 for a one-year period, Primoris will execute a comprehensive communications program to support the Company's growth strategy, for which it will be paid a fee of CDN $6,000 per month. Primoris is also being granted Options to purchase 100,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at CDN$0.66 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The Options will vest immediately.

The Consulting Agreement is renewable and can be terminated by either party on 60 days written notice after the completion of the sixth month of service.

American Atomics Engages Bluehand Consulting AG

The Company is also pleased to announce it. has retained Bluehand Consulting AG ("Bluehand") in an agreement dated Sept 10, 2025, to provide ongoing digital media marketing services. Bluehand will work to facilitate investor awareness about the Company and its projects. Bluehand has been paid €100,000 to develop required content and for advertising, for a term of two months, commencing September 10th, 2025, for an initial term of two months. The budget allocated to Bluehand may be adjusted during the term based on market conditions and Company requirements, and the agreement may be renewed upon mutual agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Bluehand in consideration of the services. Bluehand does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Bluehand deal at arm's length. Bluehands principal is Marc Ollinger. Contact information for Bluehand is as follows: email: [email protected]; mailing address: Bartholoméplatz 3, 7310 Bad Ragaz, Switzerland; phone: +41 764802584.

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics intends to develop a vertically integrated uranium supply chain across North America — from exploration and extraction to refinement, conversion, and enrichment. Our project portfolio reflects this full-cycle vision, blending near-term production assets with long-term infrastructure buildout.

