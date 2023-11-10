AMENDMENT TO THE AUTOMATIC SECURITIES DISPOSITION PLAN ESTABLISHED BY THINKIFIC'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Smith, has made certain technical amendments ("Amendments") to the previously announced automatic securities disposition plan (as amended, the "ASDP") in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and the Company's internal policies. As previously announced on November 7, 2023, the Amendments ensure that the independent broker facilitating purchases of subordinate voting shares under the Company's normal course-issuer bid ("NCIB") will not bid under the NCIB for subordinate voting shares offered under the ASDP.

The ASDP was established on June 14, 2023 by Mr. Smith for personal and financial planning purposes and Mr. Smith's views on the future prospects of the Company remain the same. At the time of the Amendments, Mr. Smith was not aware of or in possession of any material non-public information about the Company or any securities of the Company.

This announcement is made and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile available at www.sedarplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding the ASDP and transactions thereunder, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca.

For further information: Media: [email protected]; IR: [email protected]