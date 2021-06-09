Amazon to Hire 1,800 New Corporate and Tech Employees in Canada in 2021

New hires supporting AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology teams will grow workforce at all Canadian corporate locations, including Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs

New recruiting tool makes it easy for candidates to find their 'Best Fit' at Amazon

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced plans to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees at its Canadian offices in 2021, including its Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs. The new hires mark the latest milestone as the company continues to invest to meet customer demand and pursue a long-term mission to be Earth's Best Employer.

The 1,800 new hires will support teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology. More than 1,500 positions are currently open on amazon.jobs for software development managers, senior software development managers, software development engineers, senior software development engineers, data engineers, program managers, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives, and more.

"Amazon is proud to create good jobs that provide opportunities for employees to develop new skills and grow their careers while innovating on behalf of customers," said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP and Vancouver site lead.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive wages, as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses. Amazon is also committed to providing employees with access to the education and skills training they need to grow their careers, offering a variety of company-funded training opportunities to help them transition into higher-paying, in-demand careers within the company and beyond.

Amazon ranked #2 on Forbes World's Best Employers list and was recognized as one of British Columbia's Top Employers in 2021. Amazon has more than 1.3 million employees worldwide.

New Recruiting Program Helps Candidates Find 'Best Fit' at Amazon

Software development engineers applying to Amazon will benefit from Best Fit, a new way to find the job that best fits a candidate's interests and skills. Amazon offers candidates choice and reverses the process: instead of having job applicants do their own research about which teams they would like to join, Amazon's teams pitch future employees the roles that they have open.

Candidates interested in software engineering jobs at Amazon only have to apply once and are automatically considered for positions in this field across many teams within the company. Candidates describe their ideal job, including their tech stack (the set of technologies used to build a web or mobile application) and domains of interest, their preferred location, and the kind of team they are looking for. After passing an online assessment and interviews, they are presented with multiple matches—both in the fields they prefer, and in new areas where they could be successful.

"We are inventing new ways for candidates of all backgrounds to easily access the job that will help them grow," said Alfonso Palacios, Vice President of Recruiting at Amazon.

Candidates looking for a one-stop resource for software development engineer jobs at AWS can visit https://www.amazon.jobs/en/teams/aws-software-development-engineer.

Amazon in Canada

Amazon employs more than 23,000 full- and part-time employees at the company's fulfillment centres, corporate offices, development centres, and other facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec. Between 2010 and 2019, Amazon invested more than $11 billion (CDN) in Canada, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

