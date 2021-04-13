Amazon Prime Video Announces Jay Baruchel as Host of the Canadian Edition of the Global Amazon Original Hit Format Lol: Last One Laughing Canada

The series format has successfully launched in Mexico, Australia, Germany and Italy, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced that Canadian actor and director Jay Baruchel (Goon, This Is the End, How To Train Your Dragon) has signed on to host the new Canadian Amazon Original series, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada. The series is the third Canadian Amazon Original announced following Kids In The Hall and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. The comedy-variety series, produced by Insight Productions, will be shot in Toronto and feature a diverse cast of popular Canadian comedic actors and stand-ups competing to make each other laugh first. The final comedian left standing will win the grand prize for the charity of their choice.

The six-part Amazon Original series will use dozens of cameras to catch all of the hilarious action during the unpredictable six hour competition, and follow the select group of established comedy stars and up-and-coming talent, who bring various styles to the table, including stand-up, character, improvisational and physical comedy, among others.

"I think we all know that as a contestant, I wouldn't last very long, so I appreciate being able to host and not be the first eliminated," said Jay Baruchel. "The roster of Canadian comedic talent runs deep and there will be no shortage of hilarious Canadians that will join the show as contestants or special guests."

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada follows the format of the successful Amazon Original series from Japan, HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental, produced by and starring comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto who leads ten comedians betting their own money in an anything goes "battle of laughter behind closed doors". The fan favourite format includes multiple seasons in Japan and Mexico; recent seasons in Australia, Germany and Italy; and upcoming editions in France and Spain. Local celebrity hosts include Eugenio Derbez, Fedez, Michael Bully Herbig and Rebel Wilson.

"Personally, I loved watching Jay in films like This is the End, Knocked Up and Tropic Thunder. I'm so excited to have him hosting one of our biggest tentpole series," said James Farrell, Head of Local Originals for Amazon Studios. "A line up of Canadian comedians reads like a list of the best in the comedy world and I can't wait to bring this talent to LOL: Last One Laughing Canada."

"With the irrepressible Jay hosting and showcasing the best in Canadian comedy, through this one-of-a-kind format, we're absolutely delighted to be working with the Prime Video team on this exciting Canadian original series," said Erin Brock, SVP, Insight Productions.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with Insight Productions. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, and Shannon Farr. As part of Prime Video's continued investment in Canada, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada is the third announced Canadian Amazon Original series following The Kids in the Hall and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 22 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Coming 2 America, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of movies and television series—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives.

: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like the upcoming Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Coming 2 America , Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Upload , and The Boys , plus Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous. Mrs. Maisel .

, , and , plus Emmy Award-winning comedies and . Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

: Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store. Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership for just CAD$ 79/year or CAD$ 7.99/month (plus applicable taxes), along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.ca, unlimited photo storage, gaming, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.ca/prime.

About Insight Production Company, Ltd.

Insight Productions, celebrated for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer. Headed by John Brunton, Insight is an industry leader in the development and production of hit content, and renowned for its comedy programming and live events. Insight's showrunners include Erin Brock, Lindsay Cox, Mark Lysakowski, and Eric Abboud. Brock serves as the showrunner on Big Brother Canada, the highest rated Canadian series of 2020. Insight also produces The Amazing Race Canada, the most watched Canadian show on record, and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Memorable comedy shows include The Jon Dore Television Show; A Russell Peters Christmas; and But I'm Chris Jericho. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content.

