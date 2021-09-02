Amazon Prime Video and Left Bank Pictures Begin Production on the Scripted Canadian Amazon Original Drama Series Three Pines

Louise Penny's highly acclaimed, best-selling mystery series has won the CWA New Blood Dagger award, as well as multiple Agatha, Anthony, Dilys, and Arthur Ellis awards. In 2021, a reader survey conducted by The Washington Post ranked Chief Inspector Armand Gamache the most beloved fictional detective, beating out such characters as Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot.

"With Three Pines we continue to grow our slate of local originals, and overall investment in Canada," said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. "The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting, and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video. Alfred Molina perfectly embodies the cerebral and compassionate nature of Gamache, and leads a tremendous cast."

"Alfred Molina is one of my favourite actors and it's thrilling to be working with him again," said Andy Harries, chief executive officer, Left Bank Pictures. "His warmth, talent, and charisma are perfect to play Louise Penny's much-adored Inspector Gamache. We are privileged to be shooting Three Pines, as our first-ever series in Canada, and bringing the originality and popularity of her incredible stories to a worldwide audience."

Three Pines comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the Sony Pictures Television-owned production company behind The Crown, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services. The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Additionally, Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina serve as executive producers. The series is written by Emilia di Girolamo, who adapts the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna will pen two additional episodes. Directors on the series are Sam Donovan, serving as lead director, Mohawk director Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou. John Griffin will series produce. Tracey Deer also serves as Indigenous consultant, alongside Katsitsionni Melissa Fox. IllumiNative will also consult on the series.

The series is part of Prime Video's continued investment in Canada, following the revival of the sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall, docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, scripted comedy The Lake, and special Rupi Kaur Live. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

Three Pines will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Tomorrow War, The Underground Railroad, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Three Pines anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 79/year or CAD$ 7.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About LEFT BANK PICTURES

Left Bank Pictures is a multi-award-winning film and television independent production company launched in 2007. Since then, the company has built up a creative team with a wealth of experience in British filmmaking and broadcasting. Working with the UK's leading writing, directing and on-screen talent to produce bold, innovative feature films, television dramas and cutting edge comedy, Left Bank Pictures prides itself on nurturing and championing exciting new talent set to create the hits of tomorrow. In 2012 Sony Pictures Television took a majority stake in the company signalling a significant move into scripted production for Sony in the UK. Left Bank Pictures has produced major drama series for the BBC, ITV, Sky 1, Netflix, WGBH and HBO/Cinemax, comedy series for E4 and motion pictures for Sony Pictures, Europacorp and Optimum Releasing. Their most recent productions were Behind Her Eyes and White Lines, both for Netflix, Quiz for ITV, Sitting in Limbo for BBC One, which won the British Academy Television Award for Best Single Drama in 2021, comedy-drama film, Misbehaviour, Netflix's first ever UK-originated drama series and multi-award winning The Crown, which is currently filming its fifth series, The Replacement and Pls Like. Other television credits include Wallander, Mad Dogs, Outlander, Strike Back, Zen, DCI Banks and The Halcyon. Named Production Company of the Year in 2017 at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Left Bank Pictures has been recognised at a number of other award ceremonies including the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, BAFTAs and Royal Television Society Awards.

