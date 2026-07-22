Amazon opens first Canadian Disaster Relief hub in Edmonton, specialized in wildfire response

New hub will stock specialized wildfire relief supplies for donation to Canadian nonprofits; full-scale grand opening planned for fall 2026

EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the opening of its first Disaster Relief hub in Canada, dedicating a portion of an existing Amazon fulfilment centre in Edmonton, Alberta to supporting Canadian communities before, during, and after major disasters.

The hub specializes in wildfire response, stocking and donating supplies that nonprofits and responders need most. It is operational now, with a grand opening planned for October 2026 when the facility reaches its full capacity with more than 180,000 emergency supplies ready to go.

"Amazon uses its global scale and strengths to make a positive impact in communities, and this hub is a powerful example of that," said Eva Lorenz, vice president and country manager of Amazon Canada. "By dedicating a portion of an existing facility where we deliver for customers every day, we can also serve communities when disaster strikes, responding in hours, not days. Our team in Edmonton will keep the hub ready year-round, stocking specialized wildfire relief supplies, so first responders get what they need fast. We're proud to partner with the nonprofits doing this critical work, bringing Amazon's global disaster relief network to Canadian communities."

Built for Canada's wildfire reality

"Wildfire season in Canada is starting earlier, lasting longer, and becoming harder to contain. Wildfires don't wait -- and neither do we," said Abe Diaz, Amazon's head of disaster relief. "El Niño drives temperatures higher, drying out vegetation and turning landscapes into fuel. Wildfires surge dramatically during these cycles. Our expansion in Canada means we'll be prepared on both sides of the border to put resources in the hands of communities in hours, not days."

Amazon is monitoring the current wildfire situation closely and is ready to respond when our non-profit partners need us. The last three fire seasons in Canada have been among the 10 worst on record. Canada experienced its most destructive wildfire season ever in 2023, with fires consuming 16.5 million hectares -- nearly seven times more than the historical average.

Amazon will work with nonprofit organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross and Team Rubicon Canada to donate and deliver supplies within hours of a disaster from the Canada hub, stocking the items needed most for wildfire response, including:

Air purifiers and N95 masks

Heavy-duty boots and gloves

Respirators, helmets, and goggles

Sifters

The hub will be stocked to respond to additional natural disasters, too, such as floods and tornadoes. It will contain general disaster relief supplies, including cleaning equipment and diapers, wipes, and strollers to support displaced families. Amazon is monitoring hundreds of active wildfires in Canada and related air quality issues and ready to respond to nonprofit requests for assistance if needed.

"Disasters are increasing in complexity, intensity, and duration. We have entered a new normal in terms of Canada's response requirements, and our communities cannot wait for help to arrive. This hub is a game changer. It means that when our teams hit the ground, their supplies are right behind them -- and that's the difference between responding in days to now being able to respond within hours," said Team Rubicon Canada Chief Operating Officer Tim Kenney.

The new hub will assist with community preparedness, which has been recognized as a need by non-profit organizations.

"The Canadian Red Cross recognizes the increasing need for disaster preparedness and is grateful to Amazon and all those who are investing in building response readiness and community resilience," said Vice President of Emergency Management at the Canadian Red Cross, Melanie Soler.

To keep the hub ready year-round, Amazon associates at the Edmonton fulfilment centre have the opportunity to dedicate a portion of their regular shifts each week to fully paid work supporting the hub -- receiving, sorting, and organizing relief supplies. When a disaster strikes, associates can shift to full-time hub operations, rapidly preparing and shipping supplies to meet urgent demand.

"At YEG1, our team is known for our active community involvement, and helping the communities around us is at the heart of what drives us," said Osman Butt, site leader at Amazon's Edmonton fulfilment centre. "We are incredibly proud to be the home of Amazon's first Disaster Relief hub in Canada. Knowing that what we do here will help our neighbours across the country when they need it most -- that's what makes this meaningful for everyone on the team."

Part of a global relief network

The Canadian hub is Amazon's second wildfire-dedicated facility globally. The first wildfire relief hub opened in California in 2024, which has since grown fivefold in capacity with thousands more masks, air purifiers, and general relief supplies. The hub was an important source of support during the devastating 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Amazon now operates 12 Disaster Relief hubs across seven countries, having donated and delivered more than 30 million relief items in response to more than 200 disasters since 2017.

For more information about Amazon's wildfire relief efforts and the global disaster relief hub network, visit www.aboutamazon.com/news/community/amazon-wildfire-disaster-relief.

About Amazon in Canada

As of the end of 2025, Amazon has invested more than $40 billion in Canada since 2012, creating more than 40,000 direct jobs across the country in technology, operations, and corporate functions. Amazon operates more than 100 facilities across Canada, including fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sortation centres, and corporate offices. For more information, visit www.aboutamazon.ca.

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SOURCE Amazon Canada