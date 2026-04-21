Amazon will deliver support to local community organizations in 32 North American cities during the 2026–2027 season

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership, with Amazon committing more than $1 million CAD to local community organizations in 32 North American cities during the 2026–2027 hockey season.

The partnership reflects Amazon's broader commitment to supporting the communities it serves, and where its employees live and work. Since launching in 2024, the partnership with the NHLPA has focused on delivering local impact by working closely with players and community organizations across Canada and, more recently, the United States.

As the first event of the expanded partnership, Amazon and the NHLPA are kicking off in Ottawa, where three local organizations with connections to NHLPA Goals & Dreams will each receive a $25,000 CAD donation to support their work making hockey more accessible and inclusive: Ottawa Power Wheelchair Hockey League, Canadian Blind Hockey Association, and Next Shift Canada.

"This expansion of Amazon's partnership with the NHLPA will support hyperlocal community projects in 32 cities across North America," said Brian Huseman, Vice President of Public Policy and Community Engagement at Amazon. "Our $1 million CAD commitment will further demonstrate that creating positive community impact requires not only investment in jobs and infrastructure, but meaningful local engagement and support for the causes that matter most."

"The NHLPA is proud of the continued growth of our partnership with Amazon," said Marty Walsh, Executive Director, NHLPA. "Through this joint initiative with Amazon and NHLPA Goals & Dreams, players across the league will continue giving back in the communities that support them every season. We look forward to expanding these meaningful connections next season to all 32 cities."

Through the 2025–2026 NHL season, the partnership delivered more than $60,000 CAD in donations in Canada and more than $230,000 USD in the U.S., with organizations already seeing the impact--from expanding facilities to increasing access to critical community programs.

As part of the expanded partnership, NHL players will visit Amazon facilities in all 32 cities throughout the 2026–2027 NHL season, connecting with employees and presenting donations to local organizations making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Additional Quotes

"We sincerely thank Amazon and the NHLPA for their $25,000 CAD donation. This support is transformative--it will inspire the next generation, break down barriers, and help ensure that the future of hockey is more diverse, inclusive, and representative of everyone who loves the game." – Mack Janes, Next Shift Hockey

"The Ottawa Power Wheelchair Hockey League is built on the idea that hockey should be accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability. Support from NHLPA Goals & Dreams has already helped us create meaningful opportunities for our athletes, and this new commitment alongside Amazon will have a direct impact on our ability to grow the game in Ottawa. This investment goes beyond equipment or programming; it strengthens a community where athletes can compete, connect, and thrive." – Louis Fiset, Ottawa Power Wheelchair Hockey League

"Canadian Blind Hockey is so grateful for the support of our amazing partners at the NHLPA who have helped us grow the Para sport of Blind Hockey for more than a decade," said Matt Morrow, Executive Director of Canadian Blind Hockey. "The NHLPA Goals & Dreams program has provided Blind Hockey players with equipment since our first-ever Children and Youth Camp back in 2014, and they've been with us as we've grown the sport across the country from Victoria, BC to St. John's, NL – including our fantastic program here in the nation's capital. The continued support from the NHLPA, and the generous gift from our new partners at Amazon is going to go a long way to ensuring that every Canadian who is blind or visually impaired has the chance to play Canada's national winter game next season."

"It's always special to give back to the communities that support us as players and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible announcement between the NHLPA and Amazon today," said NHLPA member Matthew Schaefer. "This partnership is going to benefit charities all across the league and having the chance to see the impact firsthand here today in Ottawa to kick it off is very special."

"Hockey has always been connected to community, and this partnership between the NHLPA and Amazon is another example of how we as players can give back and connect with people off the ice," said NHLPA member Tom Wilson. "I'm proud to be here today on behalf of all NHLPA members to celebrate how the expansion of this partnership will help in more cities and to hit the ice with these three awesome local charities in Ottawa."

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA)

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 26 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 45 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For more information: Amazon: [email protected]; NHLPA: Ryan Parker, [email protected]