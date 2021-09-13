Amazon hiring more than 15,000 employees across Canada; increasing frontline pay

"We take our responsibility as an employer seriously," said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations for Amazon Canada. "Amazon Canada employs over 25,000 Canadians, and we're proud to create 15,000 more great jobs at a time when they're needed in Canada, with increased pay for our amazing employees across our fulfillment, transportation and logistics networks — from Victoria to Dartmouth."

Amazon Canada will hire 15,000 full-and part-time employees throughout the fall. Full-and part-time employees will also receive an additional $1.60 - $2.20 per hour, starting immediately, regardless of their tenure with the company.

Health and Benefits

At Amazon, every full-time employee, regardless of their position, level or tenure, has access to the same benefits. Some of those benefits include:

Wages from $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour, with a $100 bonus for new and current employees who show proof of vaccination

per hour to per hour, with a bonus for new and current employees who show proof of vaccination Comprehensive health benefits starting on day one with no waiting period

RRSP matching

Stock units

Kids & Company special packages including a guaranteed spot at Kids & Company Child Care locations within six months of registration, a 10 per cent discount off monthly in-center tuition, waived registration fees, back-up care options and access to virtual workshops and events

Employee and Family Assistance Plan provided by LifeWorks and available 24/7 to help Amazon employees and their family members feel supported, by phone, online, and in-person

Access to up-skilling training programs that meet employees where they are, through Amazon's commitment to invest $75M to skills-train 100,000 Amazonians by 2025

to skills-train 100,000 Amazonians by 2025 Additional paid parental leave benefits for eligible employees

All eligible full-time employees have access to Amazon Career Choice, an innovative program uniquely designed to help upskill people who are interested in pursuing a future in a high-demand field by covering up to 95 per cent of tuition fees.

"As a mother of six, Amazon's flexible work schedules and advancement opportunities have helped me grow both at home and at work," said Patrice Thompson, Processing Assistant at Amazon Canada. "I enrolled in the Career Choice program to further my education and today I can proudly say that I am a graduate of the Transportation and Logistics program from Sheridan College."

Amazon Career Opportunities

For more information about current job openings visit amazondelivers.jobs/canada or sign up to be the first to hear about jobs at amazon.com/tc.

Amazon is hosting its first Canadian edition of Career Day on September 15. The event will give job seekers an inside look at the Operations, corporate and technology positions currently open across the country, with a variety of panel sessions, keynote addresses and fireside chats. Anyone can register for free by visiting amazoncareerday.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com:

Amazon.com, Inc.



Photo and Video Gallery

Photos and Videos

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Media Hotline: [email protected], www.amazon.com/pr