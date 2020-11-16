Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20--Score Epic Deals While They Last!

Starting Friday, November 20 through Black Friday on November 27, Amazon will release new deals every day

Customers can secure buzzworthy gifts and trending products across toys, beauty, home, fashion and Amazon Devices, including deals from Canadian small and medium sized businesses

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Canada's Black Friday Deals Week is almost here! Starting this Friday, November 20, through November 27 (Black Friday), customers can score amazing Black Friday deals and low prices on top gifts at amazon.ca/blackfriday or on the Amazon App. With deals ranging from new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favourite toys, must-have home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds, beauty favourites, and holiday deals from small businesses, customers will find a wide selection of deals to secure before they sell out.

More customers than ever are shopping early for their holiday gifts this year, with popular categories including home, toys and Amazon Devices, as well as shopping from small and medium-sized businesses at record levels. For customers who still have gifts to check off the list, Amazon is continuing its season of epic deals and savings with Black Friday deals starting on Friday, November 20. Plus, with Amazon's extended returns window, customers can shop with confidence knowing that most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned for free until January 31, 2021.

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, $10 billion invested this year in keeping our employees safe, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon's network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Black Friday Deals Week Preview:

The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between November 20 and November 27 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.ca/blackfriday, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking "Alexa, what are my deals?" Get your gift list ready and shop these deals while they last!

Echo Show 8 is $80 off – just $89.99

8 is off – just Echo Show (gen 2) is $110 off – just $189.99

(gen 2) is off – just Echo Auto is $45 off – just $24.99

off – just All-new Echo Dot is $30 off – just $39.99

off – just All-new Echo is $40 off – just $89.99

off – just Kindle is $45 off – just $74.99

off – just Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 off – just $44.99

is off – just Fire TV Cube is $50 off – just $99.99

off – just Fire 7 tablet is $20 off – just $49.99

off – just Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $129.99

off – just All-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $80 off – just $319

off – just Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 is $199.99 off – just $199.99

off – just Blink Outdoor 2 cam + Echo Show 5 is $179.99 off – just $159.99

5 is off – just New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.

Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products

Save up to 30% on select Mattel Toys

Save up to 30% on select DeWalt Tools

Save up to 30% on select STEM and Arts & Crafts toys

Save up to 30% on select LEGO products

Save up to 40% on select TP-Link products

Save up to 30% on select Melissa & Doug Toys

Save up to 50% on Activewear from Our Brands

Save up to 50% on Top Watch Brands

Save up to 35% on Baffin Winter Boots

Save up to 40% on adidas shoes and apparel

Save up to 40% on Saucony footwear

Save up to 50% on Men's & Women's Fashion from Our Brands

Save 30% on select Waterpik flossers

Save on Top Vinyl Titles

Save on Harry Potter : The Complete Series

: The Complete Series Save up to 49% on select Philips Electric Grooming and Shaver products

Save up to 40% on select Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Save up to 39% on Anker/eufy/Soundcore Wireless products

Save 30% on Spikeball and Pop-A-Shot

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Save up to 30% on select slippers and footwear

Save up to 30% on Mountain Warehouse clothing and footwear

Save on Instant Pot

Save up to 30% on Philips Kitchen Appliances

Save on select De'Longhi Kitchen Appliances

Save on AeroGarden Harvest 360 - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit

Save up to 30% on select Snow Joe products

Save on select Hill's Science Diet Small Bags, Wet Food and Treats

Save up to 40% on select iRobot robotic vacuums

Save on select Bissell favourites

Save up to 25% on select laptops and desktops

Save up to 44% on Celestron Binoculars and Telescopes

Give Back This Season

It's easy to give back this holiday season on Amazon.ca. While shopping for holiday supplies and gifts for family and friends, customers can support different Canadian charities via Wish Lists they have setup of items they need most at amazon.ca/DeliveringSmiles. Customers who wish to donate directly to each of these charities instead can do so through the same link, but items purchased by customers from the wish lists will go directly to the charity.

Shop Local

Customers can support small businesses this Black Friday by shopping deals featured in the Support Small Storefront. More than half of the items sold in Amazon's store worldwide are from third-party sellers – most which are small and medium sized businesses. In 2019, Canada-based third party sellers grossed over $1B CAD on Amazon.ca, growing over 40% YoY, with over 25% of these sales occurring during the 2019 holiday season (November 1 to December 31, 2019).

To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, here is a preview of some of the deals customers can expect from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses this upcoming Black Friday:

More Ways to Shop, Save and Ship

In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:

Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.

Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal. Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Now through November 30 , Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a $15 Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard.

Now through , Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard. Fast, Free Delivery: In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto , Vancouver , and Calgary and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over $25 . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities.

In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to , , and and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.ca knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns. Items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021 .

