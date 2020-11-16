Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20--Score Epic Deals While They Last!
Nov 16, 2020, 09:00 ET
Starting Friday, November 20 through Black Friday on November 27, Amazon will release new deals every day
Customers can secure buzzworthy gifts and trending products across toys, beauty, home, fashion and Amazon Devices, including deals from Canadian small and medium sized businesses
SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Canada's Black Friday Deals Week is almost here! Starting this Friday, November 20, through November 27 (Black Friday), customers can score amazing Black Friday deals and low prices on top gifts at amazon.ca/blackfriday or on the Amazon App. With deals ranging from new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favourite toys, must-have home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds, beauty favourites, and holiday deals from small businesses, customers will find a wide selection of deals to secure before they sell out.
More customers than ever are shopping early for their holiday gifts this year, with popular categories including home, toys and Amazon Devices, as well as shopping from small and medium-sized businesses at record levels. For customers who still have gifts to check off the list, Amazon is continuing its season of epic deals and savings with Black Friday deals starting on Friday, November 20. Plus, with Amazon's extended returns window, customers can shop with confidence knowing that most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned for free until January 31, 2021.
At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, $10 billion invested this year in keeping our employees safe, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon's network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.
Black Friday Deals Week Preview:
The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between November 20 and November 27 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.ca/blackfriday, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking "Alexa, what are my deals?" Get your gift list ready and shop these deals while they last!
- Echo Show 8 is $80 off – just $89.99
- Echo Show (gen 2) is $110 off – just $189.99
- Echo Auto is $45 off – just $24.99
- All-new Echo Dot is $30 off – just $39.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $89.99
- Kindle is $45 off – just $74.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 off – just $44.99
- Fire TV Cube is $50 off – just $99.99
- Fire 7 tablet is $20 off – just $49.99
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $129.99
- All-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $80 off – just $319
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 is $199.99 off – just $199.99
- Blink Outdoor 2 cam + Echo Show 5 is $179.99 off – just $159.99
- New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.
- Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products
- Save up to 30% on select Mattel Toys
- Save up to 30% on select DeWalt Tools
- Save up to 30% on select STEM and Arts & Crafts toys
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO products
- Save up to 40% on select TP-Link products
- Save up to 30% on select Melissa & Doug Toys
- Save up to 50% on Activewear from Our Brands
- Save up to 50% on Top Watch Brands
- Save up to 35% on Baffin Winter Boots
- Save up to 40% on adidas shoes and apparel
- Save up to 40% on Saucony footwear
- Save up to 50% on Men's & Women's Fashion from Our Brands
- Save 30% on select Waterpik flossers
- Save on Top Vinyl Titles
- Save on Harry Potter: The Complete Series
- Save up to 49% on select Philips Electric Grooming and Shaver products
- Save up to 40% on select Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes
- Save up to 39% on Anker/eufy/Soundcore Wireless products
- Save 30% on Spikeball and Pop-A-Shot
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits
- Save up to 30% on select slippers and footwear
- Save up to 30% on Mountain Warehouse clothing and footwear
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save up to 30% on Philips Kitchen Appliances
- Save on select De'Longhi Kitchen Appliances
- Save on AeroGarden Harvest 360 - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit
- Save up to 30% on select Snow Joe products
- Save on select Hill's Science Diet Small Bags, Wet Food and Treats
- Save up to 40% on select iRobot robotic vacuums
- Save on select Bissell favourites
- Save up to 25% on select laptops and desktops
- Save up to 44% on Celestron Binoculars and Telescopes
Give Back This Season
It's easy to give back this holiday season on Amazon.ca. While shopping for holiday supplies and gifts for family and friends, customers can support different Canadian charities via Wish Lists they have setup of items they need most at amazon.ca/DeliveringSmiles. Customers who wish to donate directly to each of these charities instead can do so through the same link, but items purchased by customers from the wish lists will go directly to the charity.
Shop Local
Customers can support small businesses this Black Friday by shopping deals featured in the Support Small Storefront. More than half of the items sold in Amazon's store worldwide are from third-party sellers – most which are small and medium sized businesses. In 2019, Canada-based third party sellers grossed over $1B CAD on Amazon.ca, growing over 40% YoY, with over 25% of these sales occurring during the 2019 holiday season (November 1 to December 31, 2019).
To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, here is a preview of some of the deals customers can expect from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses this upcoming Black Friday:
- Save up to 65% on select quality skincare products from All Natural Advice (Oakville, ON)
- Save 20% on watercolour paintings from Whitehouse Art (Winnipeg, MB)
- Save up to 44% on select shoes and winter boots from Comfy Moda (North York, ON)
- Save up to 26% on kitchen products from Hot Homey (Calgary, AB)
- Save up to 43% on select natural DIY products from Kiss Naturals (Montreal, QC)
- Save up to $500 on trendy gadgets from IMGadgets (Mississauga, ON)
- Save on handcrafted earrings from The Clay Marche (Toronto, ON)
- Save 20% on innovative kitchen products from Masontops (Vancouver, BC)
- Save 20% on select toys from Cate & Levi (Toronto, ON)
- Save on select handmade jewelry from Karet Design (Coquitlam, BC)
- Save 25% on select unique accessories from A Joyful Surprise (Cornwall, PEI)
- Save 15% on select products from The Cocktail Box Co. & Brew Your Bucha (Vancouver, BC)
- Save on custom gifts from Athletic Homestyles (Saskatoon, SK)
- Save on select handmade skin care products from Bartholomew Sisters (Pickering, ON)
- Save on Seeding Square (Surrey, BC)
- Save up to 28% on makeup and beauty products from Benols Beauty (Calgary, AB)
- Save 25% on unique Custom Car Posters (Vancouver, BC)
- Save 25% on handmade GingerSnap's Crochet products (Vancouver, BC)
- Save 20% on select cold weather accessories from LUPA (Montreal, QC)
- Save 20% on select kids toys from Boxiki Kids and Kiddo Labs (Vancouver, BC)
- Save 20% on select novelty items from Main and Local (Montreal, QC)
- Save 20% on select handmade jewelry from Karolina Laura (Toronto, ON)
- Save 20% on select wood sunglasses and phone cases from GOWOOD (Prévost, QC)
- Save on select kids' clothing from Jellifish Kids (Montreal, QC)
- Save 20% on select skincare from Scrub Inspired (Cape Breton, NS)
- Save 20% on select baby products from Baby Bibi (Vancouver, BC)
- Save on Allergy Smart (Toronto, ON)
- Save 20% on select handmade jewelry from Emery and Opal (Pointe-Claire, QC)
More Ways to Shop, Save and Ship
In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:
- Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.
- Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
- Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Now through November 30, Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a $15 Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard.
- Fast, Free Delivery: In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over $25. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities.
- Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.ca knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns. Items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
SOURCE Amazon Canada
For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]