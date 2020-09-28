Amazon Announces Plans to Create 3,500 Jobs at Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs

New corporate and technology jobs to be created in coming years will support business teams across the company, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology

More than 800 tech and corporate roles are currently open at Amazon in Canada

Amazon now has more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees across Canada

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to create 3,500 new corporate and tech jobs at its Canadian Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto. The new roles will support existing teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology.

The jobs created as part of today's announcement will include software development engineers, user experience designers, speech scientists working to make Alexa smarter, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives, and more.

"Amazon's investment has tangible benefits for the broader economy and community – from the people we employ, to the small businesses we empower, to the charities we support, to the academic opportunities we fund. We're proud to reaffirm our commitment to Canadian cities at this critical time," said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP and Vancouver Site Lead.

Three thousand of the new jobs will be in Vancouver, where Amazon will expand its footprint at The Post by more than 680,000 square feet. The company will lease 18 floors in the building's North Tower and 17 floors in its South Tower, as the sole corporate tenant. Property developer and manager, QuadReal, is overseeing construction to achieve LEED Gold Certification while preserving the building's existing historic façade. Development is currently on track for completion by 2023 (images are available here). In Toronto, Amazon will lease 130,000 square feet of space at a new office tower on York Street, adding five floors to accommodate the creation of 500 new jobs.

$11 Billion Invested in Canada Since 2010*

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $11 billion in Canada, including infrastructure (such as fulfillment centres, delivery stations, and corporate offices) and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $9 billion to the Canadian economy and have helped create 67,000 jobs on top of those that the company directly employs in industries including construction, logistics, and professional services*.

Supporting Canadian Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

Amazon works closely with more than 30,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada by providing infrastructure, logistical support, and services designed to optimize the store experience. These include Fulfillment By Amazon, which handles all aspects of warehousing, shipping, and customer service, as well as tools for analytics, advertising, and more. Canadian SMBs achieved a record-setting $900 million in sales on Amazon.ca stores in 2018, and $2 billion in sales in Amazon's stores to customers abroad.

Supporting the Community

Amazon is dedicated to serving the communities in which it operates. Recently, the company committed a $3 million donation to support those most affected by the COVID-19 crisis in Canada. Funds are supporting the Canadian Red Cross, United Way Centraide Canada, Food Banks Canada, and numerous local food banks, including the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

An Employer of Choice

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive wages, as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses. Amazon also offers employees access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pay up to 95 per cent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Quotes:

"The City of Vancouver is so excited to see Amazon creating an additional 3,000 well-paying jobs for people who want to work and live in our city. The fact that Amazon is doubling-down on our local economy highlights the strength of our tech sector and shows that Vancouver is where companies want to establish themselves and grow." – Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

"Today's announcement by Amazon is good news for Toronto and a sign of continued confidence in our city and our tech sector. I want to thank Amazon for locating 500 new jobs at their Canadian Tech Hub in Toronto. We are committed to doing everything we can as a city government to help businesses of all sizes thrive in our city." - John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

*Source: Third-party research (Keystone)

