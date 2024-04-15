AM Batteries and Tokyo-based Zeon Partner to Develop Dry Battery Electrode with Novel Binders

Joint agreement created to optimize binders for dry battery electrode manufacturing used for EV batteries, energy storage and beyond

BILLERICA, Mass., April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, AM Batteries , a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion dry-electrode technologies, announced it will be working with Tokyo-based Zeon Corporation (Zeon) to develop dry battery electrode (DBE) manufacturing with an innovative and novel binder. Through its investment arm, Zeon Ventures, Zeon invested in AM Batteries in December 2022. As part of this deal, Zeon worked closely with AM Batteries to support the commercialization of the company's electrode manufacturing solution for lithium-ion batteries.

In battery manufacturing, the electrode process mixes a large amount of active materials, and small amounts of conductive carbon and binder before coating on a current collector foil. The small amount of binder in this mixture serves as the glue that holds the active materials to the foil. Today, more than 99% of batteries are developed through the conventional wet-coating method, and the binders available in the market are augmented for this process.

AM Batteries' 'powder to electrode' method cuts the drying and solvent recovery steps, creating a more energy efficient and low cost process. In order to eliminate the need for the wet-coating process, AM Batteries is building an ecosystem well-suited for the needs to develop batteries through the dry process at every level of the supply chain. By working with Zeon, AM Batteries is optimizing the dry electrode performance with a novel binder at a lower cost compared to the traditional wet-coating process.

"AM Batteries has been at the forefront of dry battery electrode manufacturing and is creating a more energy-efficient, low-cost, and lower-carbon footprint method for electrode manufacturing," said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "We are thrilled to be working with Zeon to further create an ecosystem that is optimized for the dry process which will continue to become a critical part of the future of battery manufacturing."

AM Batteries commitment to building a dry battery ecosystem will play a crucial role for OEMs, cell manufacturers, and the US battery manufacturing ecosystem who will be able to benefit from the lower cost and lower carbon footprint that is capable through the dry process. Learn more here .

About AM Batteries

AM Batteries, headquartered in Billerica, MA, focuses on higher throughput dry-electrode manufacturing for lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the conventional slurry-casting approach, AMB's technology completely eliminates solvent recovery and electrode drying, which can reduce the energy consumption of a battery plant by more than 45% and save over 40% in capital expenditures in electrode manufacturing, while reducing the plant's carbon footprint by nearly 50%. Beyond this, AMB's technology paves the way for higher energy density, faster charging, and lower-cost lithium-ion batteries. AMB's future-proof manufacturing technology can be leveraged for multiple types of battery-electrode fabrication. For more information, visit https://am-batteries.com .

