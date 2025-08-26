AM Batteries Launches First Interactive Savings Calculator to Quantify Cost and Performance Gains from Dry Electrode Manufacturing

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- AM Batteries (AMB), a pioneer in dry battery electrode (DBE) manufacturing technology, today announced the launch of its first interactive Savings Calculator, enabling battery makers to quickly quantify the financial and performance impact of adopting AMB's Powder to Electrode™ dry-coating process.

With just a handful of basic inputs—factory location, production capacity, cathode and anode materials, electrode thickness, process yield, and vendor tier—the calculator provides directional estimates for CAPEX, OPEX, and factory footprint, benchmarking conventional slurry-based methods against AMB's dry approach under real-world conditions.

"This tool transforms the value of dry electrode from theory into data," said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "Within minutes, manufacturers can see how our Powder to Electrode™ process impacts their cost structure and the performance of the cells they produce."

For example, a cell maker operating a 30 GWh gigafactory could save more than $100 million in annual operating expenses by switching to dry electrodes, while also producing higher-performing cells with improved adhesion, higher areal loading, and longer cycle life.

By eliminating solvents and energy-intensive drying ovens, AMB's patented process delivers more than 60 percent lower operating costs and up to 40 percent lower capital expenditure, while also reducing facility footprints by a third. At the same time, the process enhances cell performance by enabling faster wetting, binder flexibility, and recyclability of excess powder—capabilities not achievable with conventional slurry coating.

Whether modeling a 2 GWh pilot line or a 40 GWh gigafactory, the Savings Calculator empowers manufacturers across the battery value chain to build data-backed business cases for dry-electrode adoption.

"We've removed the guesswork," added Shi. "Anyone considering dry electrode can now quantify the opportunity in minutes."

The tool is publicly available at www.am-batteries.com/benefits .

About AM Batteries

AM Batteries (AMB), based in Billerica, Massachusetts, is commercializing next-generation dry-electrode manufacturing equipment for lithium-ion batteries. Its Powder to Electrode™ process eliminates harmful solvents and drying ovens, reducing CAPEX by up to 30 percent and OPEX by more than 50 percent, while enabling faster charging, higher energy density, and more reliable battery performance.

Learn more at www.am-batteries.com .

