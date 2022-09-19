Alvopetro Announces Warrant Exercise and Debt Repayment

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ( TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro") announces the exercise of all outstanding warrants held by Cordiant Capital Inc. ("Cordiant") and that we have now repaid the remaining $2.5 million outstanding on the credit facility.

A total of 2,685,956 warrants at a strike price of US$1.80 were granted to Cordiant in connection with the 2019 $15 million debt financing. Cordiant provided notice to exercise all warrants outstanding and in connection with the exercise, Alvopetro agreed to amend the terms of the warrant certificates so that a total of 1,342,978 of the warrants have been exercised by way of a cashless exercise with 738,638 common shares issued as a result of the cashless exercise. The remaining 1,342,978 warrants have been exercised at the strike price of US$1.80 per share, for total cash proceeds to Alvopetro of US$2.4 million. A total of 2,081,616 common shares have been issued in connection with the exercise. Alvopetro has also now repaid the final $2.5 million outstanding on our credit facility effective September 15, 2022.

President and CEO, Corey Ruttan commented:

"We would like to thank Cordiant for their support over the last three years. Their support was instrumental in providing us with the financial resources to bring our Caburé project onstream. The project has been consistently delivering results above pre-commercialization expectations allowing us to aggressively repay outstanding debt. We are proud to have been able to completely repay all project debt financing within the first 27 months of starting production. During this same time, we started quarterly dividends to our shareholders and we are now also firmly focused on our organic growth plans."

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Alvopetro's operational activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

