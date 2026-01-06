Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December sales volumes of 2,826 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, December sales averaged 2,687 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.9 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 183 bopd and oil sales of 21 bopd. In Canada, December sales averaged 139 bopd. This brings our Q4 2025 sales volumes to 2,867 boepd, an increase of 22% over Q3 2025 and a new quarterly record for Alvopetro. 2025 sales volumes averaged 2,524 boepd, up 41% from 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: December 2025 November 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Brazil:







Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:







Caburé 9,833 9,881 9,653 8,735 Murucututu 5,069 5,242 5,439 3,558 Total natural gas (Mcfpd) 14,902 15,123 15,092 12,293 NGLs (bopd) 183 163 184 147 Oil (bopd) (1) 21 19 20 9 Total (boepd) – Brazil 2,687 2,702 2,719 2,205 Canada:







Oil (bopd) – Canada 139 149 148 138 Total Company – boepd(2) 2,826 2,851 2,867 2,343

(1) Oil sales volumes in Brazil relate to the Bom Lugar and Mãe da lua fields. Alvopetro has entered into an assignment agreement to dispose of the fields, the closing of which is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including approval of the ANP. (2) Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Abbreviations:



boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day NGLs = natural gas liquids (condensate)

