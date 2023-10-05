Alvopetro Announces September 2023 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September 2023 sales volumes and an operational update.

September 2023 Sales Volumes

September sales volumes averaged 1,203 boepd, including natural gas sales of 6.8 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales ("NGLs") from condensate of 69 bopd, bringing our average sales volumes to 1,696 boepd in the third quarter of 2023.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: September 2023 August 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:







Caburé 6,165 9,894 8,949 9,891 Murucututu 642 662 726 665 Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd) 6,807 10,556 9,675 10,556 NGLs (bopd) 69 84 81 84 Oil (bopd) - 8 3 8 Total Company (boepd) 1,203 1,852 1,696 1,852

Our offtaker, Bahiagás reduced offtake in September due to a temporary reduction in end user consumption. As a result, natural gas nominations and production were below Bahiagás' take or pay limits within our contract. Our contract requires that Bahiagás pay Alvopetro for the greater of actual gas delivered in the month or 80% of the Firm contracted volumes for the period. Our Firm contracted volume is currently 300,000 m3/d1 or 10.6 MMcfpd1, before adjusting for heat content of our delivered natural gas. As such, Bahiagas is required to pay Alvopetro for gas not taken up to 8.5 MMcfpd1. On a heat adjusted basis this amounted to 1.2 MMcfpd (35 MMcf) in September which is in addition to the September sales volume noted above of 6.8 MMcfpd. This volume paid but not taken by Bahiagas is to be compensated by Alvopetro in the future through natural gas deliveries in excess of 9.5 MMcfpd1. Natural gas deliveries during October have been approximately 8.7 MMcfpd to-date.

1 Volume represents contract volume based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's delivered natural gas sales volumes, as reflected in the table above, are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.5% hotter than the contract reference heating value.

Operational Update

In July, we spud our 183-A3 well on our Murucututu natural gas field. We are currently drilling at 3,383 metres and our plan is to drill the well to 3,480 metres total depth.

On our Bom Lugar field, we drilled the BL-6 well to a total depth of 3,244 metres. The well was completed in two intervals. The first Caruaçu interval from 2,591 to 2,598 metres was perforated and 28 barrels of fluid was swabbed over a 12-hour period with 17 barrels of 29 degree API oil and 39% water cut. The second Caruaçu interval from 2,486 to 2,598 metres swabbed 101 barrels of fluid over 24 hours with 89 barrels of 33 degree API oil and 12% water cut. We completed an organic acid stimulation and are equipping the well with an artificial lift system and expect to have the well on production next week.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 'Schachter Catch the Energy' Conference on Saturday October 14, 2023, at 11:30 am (Mountain time).

Date: October 14, 2023 Time: 11:30 am to 12:05 pm (Mountain time) Location: Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta) Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 1) Tickets: https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergyconference2023/3309311

The Conference is hosted by Josef Schachter, CFA and author of the Schachter Energy Report. Alvopetro's presentation will include a moderated Q&A session. In addition, company personnel will be available throughout the day at Alvopetro's booth to answer investor questions.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

bbls = barrels boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day BRL = Brazilian real m3 = cubic metre m3/d = cubic metre per day MMBtu = million British thermal units Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day Q2 2023 = three months ended June 30, 2023 Q3 2023 = three months ended September 30, 2023

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Testing and Well Results. Data obtained from the BL-06 well identified in this press release, including initial testing data and associated production, should be considered to be preliminary. Production during testing is useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such production and production rates are not determinative of the rates at which such well will continue production and decline thereafter. Test results are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance of the relevant well or fields or of ultimate recovery of hydrocarbons and there is no representation by Alvopetro that the data relating to the BL-06 well contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the well or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected timing of certain of Alvopetro's testing and operational activities including the expected timing of drilling the 183-A3 well, expected timing of production commencement from the BL-06 well, exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro, and expected natural gas sales and gas deliveries under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning testing results of the BL-06 well, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

