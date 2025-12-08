Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces November sales volumes of 2,851 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, November sales averaged 2,702 boepd, including natural gas sales of 15.1 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 163 bopd and oil sales of 19 bopd. Natural gas deliveries continued at rates above our firm contracted volumes for much of the month of November, partially offset by the impact of planned facility shutdowns over a two-day period. In Canada, November sales averaged 149 bopd.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: November 2025 October 2025 Q3 2025 Brazil:





Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:





Caburé 9,880 9,254 8,735 Murucututu 5,243 5,997 3,558 Total natural gas (Mcfpd) 15,123 15,251 12,293 NGLs (bopd) 163 206 147 Oil (bopd) (1) 19 18 9 Total (boepd) – Brazil 2,702 2,766 2,205 Canada:





Oil (bopd) – Canada 149 157 138 Total Company – boepd(2) 2,851 2,923 2,343

(1) Oil sale volumes in Brazil relate to the Bom Lugar and Mãe da lua fields. Alvopetro has entered into an assignment agreement to dispose of the fields, the closing of which is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including approval of the ANP. (2) Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

