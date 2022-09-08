Alvopetro Announces Discovery at Caburé Unit-C Well, August 2022 Record Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ( TSXV: ALV); (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces a discovery at our 49.1% Caburé Unit C well, record August sales volumes and an operational update.

7-CARN-2D-BA Well ("Unit-C Well")

The Unit-C well at the Caburé Unit (49.1% Alvopetro) was spud in July and drilled to a total measured depth ("MD") of 2,096 metres. Based on Alvopetro's analysis of open hole logs and fluid samples confirming hydrocarbons, the well has potential net pay in multiple formations using a 6% porosity cut-off, 50% Vshale cut-off and 50% water saturation cut-off. The well was drilled with development objectives in the Pojuca and Marfim sands that are producing from, or tested hydrocarbons in, the offsetting Unit well (IMET-10). The well was also drilled with exploratory objectives in the deeper Maracangalha sands that are producing on the eastern side of the bounding fault. The well encountered a total of 52.6 metres of potential net hydrocarbon pay at an average 37.2% water saturation and average porosity of 16.8% in multiple formations. Fluid samples were also collected using a formation testing tool with natural gas being recovered from a sand in the Maracangalha Formation at 1,443.5 metres total vertical depth and oil from a deeper sand at 1,633.6 metres total vertical depth. Potential net pay is summarized, by formation, as follows:

Formation Objective Net Pay (metres) Water Saturation (%) Porosity (%) Pojuca Development 19.9 31.9 24.6 Marfim Development 3.9 30.4 12.1 Maracangalha Exploration 28.8 41.7 12.1 Total

52.6 37.2 16.8

August 2022 Sales Volumes

Our August daily sales volumes averaged 2,727 boepd, including natural gas sales of 15.6 MMcfpd, and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 120 bopd, based on field estimates. Our August sales volumes are a record for Alvopetro, 8% above July sales volumes of 2,514 boepd and 16% above average volumes in the second quarter of 2022 of 2,359 boepd.

Operational Update

On August 26th, we spud our 182-C2 well on Block 182 (100% Alvopetro). The 182-C2 well is a follow-up well to our 182-C1 well drilled earlier this year and targets the Agua Grande and Sergi Formations further east from the bounding fault encountered during drilling of the 182-C1 well.

On our Murucututu project, the ANP inspection of our fiscal meter station at our 183-1 location was completed last week and, subject to receipt of all finalized reports, we expect to commence production from our 183-1 well this month.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:



boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Testing and Well Results. Data obtained from the Unit C well identified in this press release, including hydrocarbon shows, open-hole logging, net pay and porosities, should be considered to be preliminary until testing, detailed analysis and interpretation has been completed. Hydrocarbon shows can be seen during the drilling of a well in numerous circumstances and do not necessarily indicate a commercial discovery or the presence of commercial hydrocarbons in a well. There is no representation by Alvopetro that the data relating to the Unit C well contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the well or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.

Cautionary statements regarding the filing of a Notice of Discovery. The unit operator has submitted a Notice of Discovery of Hydrocarbons to the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (the "ANP") with respect to the Unit C well. All operators in Brazil are required to inform the ANP, through the filing of a Notice of Discovery, of potential hydrocarbon discoveries. A Notice of Discovery is required to be filed with the ANP based on hydrocarbon indications in cuttings, mud logging or by gas detector, in combination with wire-line logging. Based on the results of open-hole logs, a Notice of Discovery has been filed for the Unit C well. These routine notifications to the ANP are not necessarily indicative of commercial hydrocarbons, potential production, recovery or reserves.

