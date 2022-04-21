Alvopetro Announces Discovery at 182-C1 Well

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that we have completed drilling the 182-C1 well on our 100% owned and operated Block 182 in the Recôncavo basin. Based on open-hole wireline logs the well has discovered 25 metres of potential net natural gas pay, with an average porosity of 8.2%.

President and CEO, Corey Ruttan commented:

"Preliminary drilling results from our 182-C1 well represent the first successful step in our organic growth strategy to expand our natural gas business in Brazil. We are currently increasing the capacity of our gas processing facility and we look forward to testing this well to understand the full development and production growth potential relating to this exciting new discovery."

The 182-C1 well was spud on March 2, 2022 and drilled to a total measured depth ("MD") of 2,926 metres. Two open-hole logging runs were completed and based on the open-hole logs, the 182-C1 well encountered a 36-metre-thick Agua Grande Formation sand at 2,550 to 2,586 metres total vertical depth with 25 metres of potential net natural gas pay, at an average 34% water saturation and average porosity of 8.2%, using a 6% porosity cut-off, 50% Vshale cut-off and 50% water saturation cut-off. Neutron-density crossover on logs is interpreted to be reflective of natural gas pay but will be confirmed with well testing.

The primary and secondary targets of the 182-C1 well were the Agua Grande and Sergi Formations, respectively. Based on preliminary drilling results, the 182-C1 well encountered net pay in the Agua Grande Formation but did not encounter the Sergi Formation, the secondary target, due to the well crossing a normal fault before reaching the Sergi Formation. Data obtained from drilling the 182-C1 well is expected to assist in drilling follow-up development Agua Grande wells that will also be designed to reach the Sergi Formation further east from the bounding fault.

Based on these drilling results, we plan to undertake a testing program of the 182-C1 well with a service rig, subject to customary regulatory approvals and equipment availability. This additional testing will assess the productive capability of this well and help define the field development plan.

After running casing, we plan to mobilize the drilling rig to our next exploration location, the 183-B1 well, which is expected to be spud in May. The 183-B1 well also targets the Agua Grande and Sergi Formations as the primary and secondary targets, respectively.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Cautionary statements regarding the filing of a Notice of Discovery. We have submitted a Notice of Discovery of Hydrocarbons to the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (the "ANP") with respect to the 182-C1 well. All operators in Brazil are required to inform the ANP, through the filing of a Notice of Discovery, of potential hydrocarbon discoveries. A Notice of Discovery is required to be filed with the ANP based on hydrocarbon indications in cuttings, mud logging or by gas detector, in combination with wire-line logging. Based on the results of open-hole logs, we have filed a Notice of Discovery relating to our 182-C1 well. These routine notifications to the ANP are not necessarily indicative of commercial hydrocarbons, potential production, recovery or reserves.

Testing and Well Results. Data obtained from the 182-C1 well identified in this press release, including hydrocarbon shows, open-hole logging, net pay and porosities, should be considered to be preliminary until testing, detailed analysis and interpretation has been completed. Hydrocarbon shows can be seen during the drilling of a well in numerous circumstances and do not necessarily indicate a commercial discovery or the presence of commercial hydrocarbons in a well. There is no representation by Alvopetro that the data relating to the 182-C1 well contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the well or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning potential natural gas pay in the 182-C1 well, exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro and the expected timing of certain of Alvopetro's testing and operational activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning testing results of the 182-C1 well, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com

TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

For further information: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected]